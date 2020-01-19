Iran: Posting Messages, Posters of Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, Other Cities
Iran: MEK Resistance Units activities on the eve of the Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison on January 20, 1979
Uprisings will not be extinguished
On Saturday, January 18, 2020, on the eve of the Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison on January 20, 1979, Resistance Units posted his messages and posters in several parts of Tehran, including Borzorgrahan, Imam Ali, Niayesh and University expressways, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Gorgan, Orumiyeh, Zanjan, Sari, Semnan, Sebzevar, Tabriz, Rasht, Ahvaz, and other cities.
Imprisoned in 1971, Mr. Rajavi was among the last group of political prisoners freed through the efforts of the Iranian people four days after the Shah fled Iran in 1979.
The banners read in part, “World must know that Massoud is our leader,” “Khamenei, your demise has arrived,” “Wheels of overthrow will turn with greater speed,” “Happy Jan. 20, anniversary of the freedom of Massoud, the hope for the people and the nation,” “The flames of the uprising will not be extinguished,”, “Honored be Jan. 20, marking Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s jail” and “By massacring the youth, Khamenei is digging his own grave.”
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 19, 2020
Tehran – Imam Ali Expressway
Picture of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance
Tehran – Abshenasan Expressway
Tehran – Abbas Abad
Isfahan
Isfahan
Isfahan
Rasht
Sabzevar
Ahvaz
Karaj
Shiraz
