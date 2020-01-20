Iran: Command HQ of State Security Force in Mashhad, IRGC Bassij Base in Tehran Targeted

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 20 January 2020 .

In the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, January 19, 2020, defiant youth targeted the IRGC’s so-called Mohammad Rasoulollah base in Tehran’s Jannat-Abad District.

In another development, in the early hours of this morning, Monday, January 20, 2020, defiant youth targeted the Command HQ of the State Security Force in Mashhad’s Malek-Abad Boulevard.

These two bases played an active role in the suppression of the November 2019 nationwide uprising and the massacre of the people and youth, killing and wounding hundreds of protesters.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 20, 2020

IRGC’s Mohammad Rasoulollah Base – Tehran – Jannat-Abad

Command HQ of the State Security Force – Mashhad – Malek-Abad Boulevard

