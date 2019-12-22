Day 37 of Iran Protests: UN Experts Denounce Crackdown on Protesters

Day 37 of Iran Protests

Written by Hamideh Taati on 21 December 2019 .

Here are the latest updates on the nationwide Iran protests for regime change which erupted in mid-November. More than a dozen United Nations human rights experts on Friday called on the Iranian regime to release all individuals arbitrarily detained and mistreated during recent protests.

According to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) the Iranian regime has killed at least 1500 protesters. The MEK has so far identified 547 of these martyrs.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 2 1 , 2019:

Iran Protests Update:

Nikta Khazaii 31st woman identified among those killed in Iran protests

Names of 547 martyrs of Iran Uprising announced, so far. Nikta Khazaii is the 31st woman identified among the martyrs of Iran protests. In light of an estimated 1,500 people have been killed during the uprising in November, the number of women killed must definitely be considered higher.

Nikta Khazaii 31st woman identified among those killed in Iran protests https://t.co/ea7D5iC1bH *Names of 547 martyrs of #IranUprising announced, so far — NCRIWomen'sCommittee (@womenncri) December 21, 2019

UN News:“Deeply disturbed” over the illegal treatment of indiscriminately imprisoned Iranian protesters, 16 independent UN special experts on human rights, called on Friday for their release.

Urgent action is needed, because some 12,000 detained over Nov 2019 #IranProtests are in grave danger. Even the families are kept in dark. More details in our detailed new book, Uprising Shakes Iran Regime's Foundations. https://t.co/pAhN1GWsyk https://t.co/MppTdA84e8 — Alireza Jafarzadeh (@A_Jafarzadeh) December 21, 2019

Iran news in brief, December 21, 2019

UN Experts Alarmed at Mistreatment of Detained Protesters in Iran.

Chairman of Albania’s Republican Party Supports Iran Protests.

Angry Locals Chant “Death to Dictator” Over Death of 14-Year-Old in Iran.

Iranians Support 4-Day Telethon by Major Opposition Satellite TV Channel.

International support of the Iran Protests:

200 Parliamentarians of all parties from 14 European countries support Iran Protests for freedom, condemn suppression of protesters. MPs endorse call by Maryam Rajavi for UN to dispatch a fact-finding delegation.

200 Parliamentarians of all parties from 14 European countries support #IranProtests for freedom, condemn suppression of protesters

MPs endorse call by @Maryam_Rajavi for UN 2 dispatch a fact-finding delegation

MP's condemned repression of Iran Protests on Khamenei's order and underscored video footage show IRGC firing guns from rooftops or close range at people, even using helicopters and tanks to repress them.

Inaction of World Leaders is unacceptable. Regime leaders Must be held accountable.

MP's condemned repression of #IranProtests on Khamenei's order & underscored video footage show #IRGC firing guns from rooftops or close range at people, even using helicopters &tanks 2 repress them

Inaction of World Leaders is unacceptable

Regime leaders Must be held accountable pic.twitter.com/BO1jKPXcA9 — Dowlat Nowrouzi (@DowlatNowrouzi) December 21, 2019

The signatories of the statement called on UN and Member States to:

-Condemn suppression of protesters

-Take urgent measures to stop massacre

-Release of detainees

-Provide Iran people with free Internet access

Global Labor Justice (with 200 million members): Deep solidarity with protestors in Iran fighting for liberation and justice amidst a brutally repressive government trying to squash dissent.

Deep solidarity with protestors in Iran fighting for liberation and justice amidst a brutally repressive government trying to squash dissent. 🇮🇷✊🏽 https://t.co/n26LCrsuZq — Global Labor Justice (@GLJhub) December 19, 2019

MARYAM RAJAVI PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE NCRI WROTE ON TWITTER:

The clerical regime plunders the wealth of the people of #Iran or wastes it on war and suppression. Children of the regime’s leaders are living lavish lives in Europe and the U.S. while deprived Iranian children have to work as porters. — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 21, 2019

The deprived children of #Iran have to work as porters and freeze in the mountains in fear of being pursued by the IRGC. These deprived children are the very forces of rebellion who will uproot the mullahs’ rule. — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 21, 2019

Hail to the people of Marivan who chanted "death to dictator" during Farhad's funeral procession. They thus continued their heroic uprising and commemorated all martyrs of #IranProtests in November. — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 21, 2019

Iran Protests Update:

Iran, Kurdistan, Marivan: Farhad Khosravi, a 14-year-old impoverished Kurdish porter, kiled in the snow after trying to evade the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). After that, Marivan people, chanting "Death to dictator!" (referring to Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei) during his funeral ceremony.

December 20 - Marivan, western #Iran

Locals chanting "Death to dictator!" (referring to Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei) during a funeral ceremony. #IranProtestspic.twitter.com/SYaHq7PxWW — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 20, 2019

Three main Italian syndicates with over 12 million members sent a joint letter to the Iranian regime’s embassy in Italy on December 10, supporting the recent Iran protests and expressing their concern over Iranian regime’s excessive use of violence against the protesters. The syndicates and unions were the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), the Confederazione Italiana Sindacati Lavoratori (CISL) and the Italian Labour Union (UIL).

NCRI-US new book Iran Uprising Shakes Iran Regime's Foundations

One minute video description of the new book released by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) about Iran uprising in November 2019.

The United States on Thursday blacklisted two notorious Iranian 'judges' who have handed extremely harsh sentences to Iranian dissidents, and it stands with the brave people who have taken part in the recent nationwide Iran protests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

At the State Department on December 19, 2019, Secretary Pompeo said: "The United States will stand and has stood under President Trump with the Iranian people. Our public support, our moral support is important. Our calls for justice matter."

"The protest that started and accelerated in November clearly signaled that the Iranian people have just had enough. They’re fed up. They’re fed up with the regime’s economic failures. They’re fed up with the kleptocrats. And they’re fed up with a regime that denies them basic fundamental human dignity that comes from each of us as a nature of our humanness," Secretary Pompeo said.

"Think of the thousands – you all know them – think of the thousands of Iranians executed in prison following protests in 1988, the students that were slaughtered in the protests in 1999."

The European Parliament adopted a resolution on Thursday, condemning the Iranian regime’s deadly crackdown on the Iran protests.

Polish lawmaker Anna Fotyga, on behalf of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, on Monday proposed a motion at the European Parliament on the Iranian regime’s slaughter of defenseless protesters.

"We already know that around 1,500 people have been killed in Iran during the recent crackdown," said Ms. Fotyga, a member of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and a former Foreign Minister of Poland.

The @Europarl_EN:"1000s of people from all over #Iran &representing all segments of society have exercised their fundamental right to freedom of assembly&expressed their economic grievances over the increase in fuel prices of at least 50% in the largest scale unrest in 40 years." pic.twitter.com/ZA7gVn6OiD — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 20, 2019

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), welcomed that European Parliament resolution, saying in a Tweet that the EU, five of whose member states are in the UN Security Council and 10 of them are members of the UN Human Rights Council, must take immediate action to expedite these investigations by the UN.

The EU, five of whose member states are in the UNSC and 10 of them are members of the UN #HumanRights Council, must take immediate action to expedite these investigations by the UN #IranProtests #Iran — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 19, 2019

