Day 43 of Iran Protests: Martyrs of the Nationwide Uprising Honored in Memorials Despite Unprecedented Security Measures

Friday, December 27 marks the 43rd day since the Iran protests began. According to the main Iranian opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), over 1500 protesters were killed last month by the regime's security forces. The MEK reports that the memorials were held for the martyrs of the nationwide uprising despite unprecedented security measures. In some cities, such as Karaj and Shiraz, the regime deployed helicopter surveillance. In Urmia, snipers took positions on rooftops.

Iranian opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to the prisons to meet with the detainees. The MEK has so far identified 601 of the martyrs by name.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 27, 2019:

NCRI Statement:

Terrified of the eruption of another nationwide uprising on the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the November uprising, the clerical regime not only cut off the Internet but also mobilized all of its suppressive forces, including the IRGC, the State Security Force, the Bassij, plainclothes and intelligence ministry agents, as well as the mounted and dismounted anti-riot units in many parts of Tehran and other cities in a frantic effort to prevent the ceremonies honoring the martyrs.

In some cities such as Karaj and Shiraz, the regime deployed helicopter surveillance. Elsewhere, like Orumiyeh, snipers took positions on rooftops.

Terrified of the eruption of another nationwide uprising on 40th day memorial of the martyrs of Nov.#IranProtests the clerical regime cut off the Internet &also mobilized all of its suppressive forces,to prevent the ceremonies honoring the martyrs.https://t.co/06jZ85n8Tf — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 26, 2019

Reports indicate that #internet access &some mobile networks have been disrupted in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, Alborz, Isfahan, Lorestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Zanjan, Bushehr.#NCRI: The world must condemn the Iranian regime &facilitate #Internet4Iran.#IranProtests — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 25, 2019

