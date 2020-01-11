Anti-Regime Protests by University Students in Tehran Over the Downing of Ukrainian Plane

Iran, Tehran, 11 January: Anti-Regime Protests by University Students.

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on 11 January 2020 .

On January 11, 2020, thousands of students in several universities in Tehran protested over the downing of Ukrainian passenger flight by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

The students chanted “We did not give martyrs, to praise the murderous leader,” “Don’t be afraid, we are all united,” “Do not call me seditionist, you are the sedition, the oppressor.”

The anti-riot State Security Forces at Amir Kabir University attacked the students in Hafez Street using tear gas. Protesters who were joined by the people chanted “I kill whoever killed my brother.”

January 11 - Tehran, #Iran

Large crowd outside Amir Kabir University

Protesters chanting:

"I will kill he who killed my brother!"

This is a clear warning to the mullahs' regime.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/WfC6lStKgA — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 11, 2020

At Amir Kabir University the crowd was chanting: "1,500 people were killed in November."

They were referring to the 1,500 protesters killed by the mullahs' security forces during the November 2019 uprising.

January 11 - Tehran, #Iran

Amir Kabir University - Somaye Avenue

Crowd chanting: "1,500 people were killed in November."



This is in reference to the 1,500+ civilians killed by the mullahs' security forces during the November 2019 uprising.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/eakDFPo7fe — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 11, 2020

In Sharif University in Tehran, students chanted “IRGC is the shame of our country.”

Hundreds of students in Noshiravani University in Babol (northern Iran), also protested and chanted anti-regime slogans.

Large crowd chanting: "Our crippled leader is our disgrace!" They are referring to the regime's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Sharif University Large crowd chanting: "You disgraceful Basij members, you are killing the people!" Basij is the paramilitary wing of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

January 11 - Tehran, #Iran

Amir Kabir University

Intense atmosphere of clashes between protesters and the regime's oppressive security forces.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/gPLjlZafWR — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 11, 2020

January 11 - Tehran, #Iran

Amir Kabir University

Reports indicate the regime's oppressive security forces are attacking the crowds of protesters.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/rUzPnctbR7 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 11, 2020

Iranian protesters at Amir Kabir University chant "Death to dictator"

Jan 11, 2020—During protests that erupted after the Iranian regime admitted to having shot down a civilian airplane on January 8, demonstrators at Tehran's Amir Kabir University chanted "Death to dictator," a reference to Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of the regime. The protesters also shouted, "Our leader is a disgrace," calling for the ouster of the ruling mullahs.

Iran protests: Security forces try to disperse demonstrators at Tehran's Amir Kabir University

Jan 11, 2020—Iranian security forces tried to intimidate and disperse a large crowd of demonstrators who had gathered in front of Tehran's Amir Kabir University to protest the regime's shooting down of a civilian passenger plane. The protesters resist.

