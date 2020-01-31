Iran Protests: Some Injured in November Uprising Passed Away in Iran

Friday 31st Jan 2020 

News: Iran protests

Some Injured of Iran Protests in November, Passed Away

Written by Hamideh Taati on .

January 30, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

Iran: Rebellious youth target iconic regime office in downtown Tehran.

Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the NCRI wrote on twitter:

Mrs. Monika Kryemadhi and a delegation from the Socialist Movement for Integration Party visited Ashraf-3

Mrs. Monika Kryemadhi, leader of the Socialist Movement for Integration Party, headed a delegation from this party in a visit to Ashraf-3. She met and held talks with Maryam Rajavi. Mrs. Kryemadhi and the SMI delegation toured the Museum of 120 Years of Struggle for Freedom Iran.

Mrs. Kryemadhi expressed her pleasure in meeting Iran’s freedom fighters and said she had been quite moved by her visit to the museum. She said, “What I saw, was shocking. But I felt privileged. I felt the inner strength of your men & women. I learned a lot from my visit.”

Maryam Rajavi thanked the people of Albania for their hospitality. The uprisings in November 2019 and January 2020 demonstrated that the people of Iran and the Resistance Units, are determined to end the religious dictatorship.

NCRI Statement:

Mrs. Monika Kryemadhi and Socialist Movement for Integration Party Delegation Visit Ashraf-3

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Mrs. Monika Kryemadhi, heading a delegation from the Socialist Movement for Integration Party, visited Ashraf-3 and met with Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Albanian Prime Minister Says His Country Won’t Change Its Approach Toward Iran’s Opposition MEK.

Edi Rama, the Albanian Prime Minister, reiterated on Wednesday that his country will not change its approach vis-à-vis the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK).

Iran news in brief, January 30, 2020

Albania's Prime Minister: I Am Determined for MEK 's Sheltering.

Young Man Injured in Iran Protests Dies of Severe Gunshot Wounds.

Iran: HQ to Execute Khomeini’s Order Targeted by Defiant Youth.

Some Injured of Iran Protests in November, Passed Away.

A young man who was shot and injured by the state security forces during the November protests has lost his life in hospital. The 23-year-old wounded protester, Mohammad Maleki, passed away on January 6 from the severity of his wounds.
Mohammad Maleki was shot and injured on November 16, 2019, by security forces during the nationwide protests in Tehran.

Wounded Iranian protester, Amir Ojani, passed away from an infection on January 10.

Amir was shot in the leg during Tehran's Iran Protests on Nov. 19. Many protesters were arrested in hospitals.

A wounded Iranian protester, Reza Abbasi, passed away from an infection 3 weeks ago. Reza was shot during Iran Protests in Isfahan on Nov. 19. Many protesters were arrested in hospitals.

Latest News on Iran-January 30, 2020

The Iranian regime’s upcoming parliamentary “election” and the growing infighting around that has turned into a major crisis within the regime.

Iranian Regime Immersed in Crises, in the Face of Nationwide Iran Protests, Is in a Complete Deadlock to Hold Fake Parliamentary Elections. This "Election" Is a Great Concern for the Mullahs in Fear of Flaming People's Rage On.

Rouhani cannot stop Khamenei from disqualifying his candidates, and Khamenei cannot bring about a single-faction parliament under his complete control. The real winner of the regime’s election crisis is the Iranian people.

Overlooking Human Rights of Iranian people is a failure to acknowledge them and will only encourage further suppression by this regime.

It is trampling upon the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Charter.

 

What Are the Iran Protests of 2019?

Thursday, January 30, 2020, marks the 77th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000 

Read more: Iran Protests: U.S. Congress Resolution in Support of Iranian People’s Nationwide Uprising for a Free Iran

