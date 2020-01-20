Virtual Tour of Memorable Exhibition in Ashraf 3

Museum 120 years of struggle for freedom in Iran- Ashraf-3 Albania home to members of the MEK

Written by Staff Writer on 20 January 2020 .

120 Years of Struggle for Freedom

Explore the Iranian Resistance's historical exhibition entitled, "120 Years of Struggle for Freedom," that encapsulates the glorious struggle of Iranians for freedom.

A struggle to break free of the bondage of feudal Shahs and reactionary clerics to enter the modern era of democratic-republican governance. A struggle that has faced innumerable challenges through the past century and even today.

Explore many of the spaces and displays in this museum and learn about the rich history of a heroic effort by Iranians to achieve freedom and progressive society, and the high price that they have paid for it in the tens of thousands of lives laid down for this noble goal.

