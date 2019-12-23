Iran Protests: Flames of Uprising Cannot Be Extinguished

The MEK Resistance Units activities in Tehran and other cities of Iran

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 23 December 2019 .

Iran: Messages, picture of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, other cities

On December 19 and 22, 2019, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in different parts of Tehran, including Niayesh Expressway, as well as in Jalal Al-Ahmad, Sattar Khan, and Baqer Khan streets, and in Karaj, Mashhad, Saveh, Tabriz, Kermanshah, Qods, Ardakan, Sabzevar, and Rafsanjan. In Tabriz, pictures of Mr. Rajavi were widely distributed and posted on windshields of vehicles in the city.

The banners read, “Tremors of overthrow have shaken the regime to its foundations,” “Strategy of Liberation Army has spread to the nation,” “Hail to the martyrs from Shahriar, to Karaj, Sirjan, Behbahan, Shiraz, Marivan, Khorramshahr, Tehran, and other cities and regions,” “Flames of uprisings will not be extinguished” and “The overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain.”

During the same period, defiant youth set fire to tires in Shiraz and blocked the highway to the regime’s suppressive patrols.

Tehran – Niayesh Expressway

Tehran, Jalal Al-Ahmad Street

Tehran – Baqer Khan Street

Tehran – Sattar Khan Street

Kermanshah

Kermanshah

Sabzevar

Sabzevar

Ardakan

