Iran Protests: Flames of Uprising Cannot Be Extinguished
On December 19 and 22, 2019, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in different parts of Tehran, including Niayesh Expressway, as well as in Jalal Al-Ahmad, Sattar Khan, and Baqer Khan streets, and in Karaj, Mashhad, Saveh, Tabriz, Kermanshah, Qods, Ardakan, Sabzevar, and Rafsanjan. In Tabriz, pictures of Mr. Rajavi were widely distributed and posted on windshields of vehicles in the city.
The banners read, “Tremors of overthrow have shaken the regime to its foundations,” “Strategy of Liberation Army has spread to the nation,” “Hail to the martyrs from Shahriar, to Karaj, Sirjan, Behbahan, Shiraz, Marivan, Khorramshahr, Tehran, and other cities and regions,” “Flames of uprisings will not be extinguished” and “The overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain.”
During the same period, defiant youth set fire to tires in Shiraz and blocked the highway to the regime’s suppressive patrols.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
December 23, 2019
Tehran – Niayesh Expressway
Tehran, Jalal Al-Ahmad Street
Tehran – Baqer Khan Street
Tehran – Sattar Khan Street
Kermanshah
Kermanshah
Sabzevar
Sabzevar
Ardakan