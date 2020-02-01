Iran: Torching Pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, Other Cities

Torching pictures of Khamenei and Soleimani in Tehran and other Iranian cities by defiant youth.

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 01 February 2020 .

Earlier today, January 31, 2020, defiant youth set fire to pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the criminal commander of the Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran and in Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Rasht, Golestan, Ilam, Behbahan, and Kamyaran.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 31, 2020

Tehran

Shiraz

Ahvaz

Isfahan

Rasht

Golestan

