Saturday 1st Feb 2020 

  • English
  • French
  • Deutch
  • Italian
  • Arab
  • Spanish
  • Albanian
  • English
  • French
  • Deutch
  • Italian
  • Arab
  • Spanish
  • Albanian

Statements: Iran protests

Iran: Torching Pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, Other Cities

Iran: Torching Pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, Other Cities
Torching pictures of Khamenei and Soleimani in Tehran and other Iranian cities by defiant youth.

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on .

Earlier today, January 31, 2020, defiant youth set fire to pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the criminal commander of the Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran and in Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Rasht, Golestan, Ilam, Behbahan, and Kamyaran.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 31, 2020

Tehran

Shiraz

Ahvaz

Isfahan

Rasht

Golestan

 

 

 

 

Print Email

News

NCRI Statements

Multimedia

Publications

Contact Us

About

Issues

Copyright © 2020 NCRI - National Council of Resistance of Iran. All Rights Reserved.