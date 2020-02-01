Iran: Torching Pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, Other Cities
Torching pictures of Khamenei and Soleimani in Tehran and other Iranian cities by defiant youth.
Earlier today, January 31, 2020, defiant youth set fire to pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the criminal commander of the Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran and in Isfahan, Shiraz, Ahvaz, Rasht, Golestan, Ilam, Behbahan, and Kamyaran.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 31, 2020
Tehran
Shiraz
Ahvaz
Isfahan
Rasht
Golestan