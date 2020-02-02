Iran: Posting Pictures of Resistance’s Leadership, Torching Soleimani in Tehran, Other Cities

MEK Resistance Units Activities in Tehran and Other Iranian Cities

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 02 February 2020 .

In the early hours of today, Sunday, February 2, 2020, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Iranian Resistance’s Leader, in several locations in Tehran and in Ahvaz.

The banner read, “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah, or the Leader (Khamenei), hail to Rajavi,” “Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” and “Khamenei is a murderer.”

The same day, posters of the eliminated terror master Qassem Soleimani were torched in several cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Behbahan, Iranshahr, Shahroud, Shahr-e Kord, Karaj and in Lorestan Province.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 2, 2020

Tehran – Nazi-Abad

Pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the NCRI and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Shahroud

Ahvaz

Tehran

Iranshahr

Tabriz

Shahr-e Kord

