Iran: Posting Messages, Pictures of Resistances Leadership as Sham Parliamentary Elections Draws Closer

Activities of the MEK Resistance Units in Tehran and Other Iranian Cities

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 05 February 2020 .

“My vote: Overthrow, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, as the sham parliamentary election draws closer, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in different parts of Tehran, and in Shiraz, Arak, Behbahan, Tabriz, Abadan, Ardakan, Babolsar, and Dezful.

The banners read, “Regime is submerging in a black hole that will lead to it overthrow,” “rise up to overthrow the ruling theocracy,” “My vote is overthrow, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the Leader, hail to Mojahed,” “Iran uprising continues until mullahs’ overthrow, death to Khamenei,” and “neither the crown, nor the turban, Khamenei is finished.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 5, 2020

Tehran

Pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the NCRI

Tehran

Pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the NCRI

Tehran

Pictures of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Behbahan

Pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the NCRI and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance

Print Email