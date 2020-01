Maryam Rajavi: Iran Regime Practically Withdraws From Nuclear Deal by Abandoning Its Commitments; Imperative to Activate JCPOA Trigger Mechanism, Reinstate Six Security Council Resolutions

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 06 January 2020 .

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the decision last night by the Iranian regime not to abide by “restrictions in the number of centrifuges, the capacity, percent, and level of enriched uranium and research and development,” in its nuclear program as a practical departure from the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Mrs. Rajavi underscored the imperative and urgency of activating the trigger mechanism and reinstating six United Nations Security Council resolutions against the regime. She added that the anti-human regime used all benefits and concessions from the JCPOA to further export terrorism and warmongering abroad and carry out suppression at home.

The mullahs never stopped their nuclear weapons program despite benefitting from the concessions under the JCPOA. Lack of transparency regarding Possible Military Dimensions of the regime’s nuclear weapons program, the work at the secretive agency that directs the nuclear weapons program (Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research - SPND), details of its secret site for testing (Center for Research and Expansion of Technologies on Explosions and Impact - METFAZ), are among these activities. Moreover, the Iranian regime has not responded to questions by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concerning the presence of highly enriched uranium materials, nor has it allowed interviews with key experts and officials involved in its nuclear program.

January 6, 2020

