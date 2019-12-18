Iran’s Regime Executes 100th Woman During Rouhani’s Term in Office

Fatemeh R. was hanged in the Gohardasht Prison of Karaj. The state-run media reported that the 21-year-old woman was executed last week which would be around December 9, 2019.

Written by Sedighe Shahrokhi on 17 December 2019 .

Iran’s regime hanged a woman by the name of Fatemeh R. last week in Gohardasht (Rajai-Shahr) Prison of Karaj, according to state-run media outlets. Fatemeh’s death marks the execution of the 100th woman since Hassan Rouhani took office as the Iranian regime’s President.

Fatemeh was arrested in 2015 at the age of 17, for allegedly killing her husband during a family quarrel, the state-run News.ir website reported on December 16, 2019.

She was a minor at the time of committing the alleged crime, according to the Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Iranian regime's human's rights record:



100 women executed under Rouhani#Iran is world's top executioner of women

No to the Death Penalty



Isn't it time to be firm vis-a-vis this inhuman and corrupt regime?https://t.co/6ihK99hRem pic.twitter.com/hNbkjdwABT — NCRIWomen'sCommittee (@womenncri) December 17, 2019

Recently, the Iranian regime executed a couple in a prison in Mashhad, north-east Iran.

According to the state-run ROKNA news agency, a woman, identified as Maryam, 32, was hanged along with her husband, Mehdi R., at dawn on December 8 in the Central Prison of Mashhad.

Maryam was the 99th woman to be executed during Hassan Rouhani’s tenure as President of Iran’s regime, the NCRI Women’s Committee said.

#Iran Regime Has Executed 3,800 People Since Hassan Rouhani Took Office https://t.co/cgYtRP4sek — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) August 10, 2019

She was the second woman to be executed in Iran within the span of a week, according to human rights group Iran Human Rights Monitor. According to Iran HRM, Somayyeh Shahbazi Jahruyi was hanged on December 4, 2019, in the Sepidar Prison of Ahvaz, southwest Iran.

At least 4,000 individuals have been executed during the Rouhani term in office. The actual number of executions certainly surpasses 4,000, because most executions in Iran are carried out secretly. Iran’s regime is holding the record of executions per capita.

According to Javaid Rehman, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, so far in 2019, “conservative estimates indicate that at least 173 executions have been carried out.”

Rehman also said at the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee that he has “credible information” there are at least 90 child offenders currently on death row in Iran.

“Iran executed seven child offenders last year and two so far this year even though human rights law prohibits the death penalty for anyone under age 18,” Rehman added.

Rehman also expressed deep concern at the overall use of the death penalty in Iran.

Print Email