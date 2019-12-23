Iran: Regime’s Parliament Deputy Makes Shocking Admission

23 December 2019

Widespread and long-term use of solitary confinement to torture prisoners

Yesterday, in an unprecedented admission, Majlis (Parliament) Deputy Mohammad Kazemi, said that the regime’s henchmen make widespread and long-term use of solitary confinement to torture prisoners.

In remarks aired on the state-run media, he said, “We have given our judges unbridled authority to use solitary confinement. That we give unbridled permission to put the accused in a solitary cell to prove the offense is inappropriate… The Judiciary makes forbidden, extensive, and extreme use of solitary cell.” It “uses this weapon on the pretext that keeping the accused in solitary cells will force the individual to confess or will help collect information against that individual.”

At the same time, Kazemi suggested that solitary confinement be used for political prisoners. “Solitary cell, which is a harsh punishment, should only be used for security matters that relate to the country’s interests.”

In the same parliament session, the representatives of Hassan Rouhani and the Judiciary brazenly claimed that “solitary cells and confinement” have never been used and that “not even a single prisoner has been sentenced to solitary confinement” since the ruling religious fascism took power.

This is while hundreds of released prisoners have testified that many inmates were held in solitary confinement for years. The United Nations and other international human rights organs have repeatedly condemned the regime for its widespread use of such punishment.

Many among the 12,000 arrested during the nationwide uprising in November, are currently under savage torture to extract forced and made-for-television confessions.

The Iranian Resistance recalled the repeated calls by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on the United Nations Secretary-General, the Security Council, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the Human Rights Council to establish a fact-finding mission to travel to Iran and visit the prisons and the prisoners.

The United Nations must send fact-finding missions to #Iran to investigate about those killed, injured and imprisoned. Considering that many of those arrested during the uprising are subjected to torture and executions, the dispatch of these missions enjoys high priority. pic.twitter.com/ZCUtFO3ofU — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 22, 2019

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 23, 2019

