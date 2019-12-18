Day 34 of Iran Protests: MEK Identifies 520 Slain Protesters

Day 34 of Iran Protests: MEK Identifies 520 Slain Protesters

Written by Hamideh Taati on 18 December 2019 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

Here are the latest updates on the nationwide Iran protests for regime change which erupted in mid-November. According to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) the Iranian regime has killed at least 1500 protesters. The MEK has so far identified 520 of these martyrs.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 18, 2019:

MARYAM RAJAVI PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE NCRI WROTE ON TWITTER:

The only way to end this pain and suffering and the calamities inflicted on the people of Iran is the overthrow of the clerical regime in its entirety and establishment of democracy and popular sovereignty

The only way to end this pain and suffering and the calamities inflicted on the people of #Iran is the overthrow of the clerical regime in its entirety and establishment of democracy and popular sovereignty — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 17, 2019

Iran’s wealth is being plundered by the ruling mullahs and spent on terrorism, belligerence and anti-patriotic missile and nuclear programs, leaving our people defenseless in the face of natural disasters

#Iran’s wealth is being plundered by the ruling mullahs and spent on terrorism, belligerence and anti-patriotic missile and nuclear programs, leaving our people defenseless in the face of natural disasters — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 17, 2019

My deepest sympathies go out to the people of Khuzestan, Fars, Bushehr, Mahshahr and other flood-hit regions, and to those who have lost their homes. My heart-felt condolences to the families of the victims

My deepest sympathies go out to the people of Khuzestan, Fars, Bushehr, Mahshahr and other flood-hit regions, and to those who have lost their homes. My heart-felt condolences to the families of the victims #Iran — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 17, 2019

NCRI Statement:

Iran Uprising – No. 56

Names of 16 More Martyrs of Nationwide Uprising Released

IRAN PROTESTS: CALL ON UN TO APPOINT A FACT-FINDING MISSION TO VISIT THOSE ARRESTED

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 16 more martyrs of the nationwide uprising, bringing to 520 the number of victims identified so far. The PMOI has confirmed more than 1,500 martyrs in different provinces across the country. At least 400 have been killed in Tehran, 320 in Kermanshah, 270 in Fars, 240 in Khuzestan, 120 in Isfahan, and 100 in Alborz (Karaj).

Video: Martyrs of the Iran protests – November 2019

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran has released the names of 520 protesters who have been identified so far among those slaughtered by Iran's regime in the course of the Iran protests in November 2019.

The number of martyrs of the nationwide uprising exceeds 1,500. Numerous minors and women are among the victims.

Print Email