Day 38 of Iran Protests: 200 Lawmakers From 14 European Countries Support Iran Protests for Freedom

200 Parliamentarians from European countries support Iran protests. They support call by Maryam Rajavi for UN to dispatch a fact-finding delegation.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 22 December 2019 .

Here are the latest updates on the nationwide Iran protests for regime change which erupted in mid-November. More than 200 cross-party Parliamentarians from 14 European countries have announced their support for the Iran Protests for freedom and condemned the suppression of protesters.

According to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) the Iranian regime has killed at least 1500 protesters. The MEK has so far identified 547 of these martyrs.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 22, 2019:

Eyewitness Report of Iran protests in Behbahan November 2019.

Reporting by PMOI/MEK- Iran, December 22, 2019—The following report is from an MEK activist from inside Iran:

NCRI Women’s Committee: Shabnam Dayani was killed on November 16, 2019, during Iran protests in Shiraz. Shabnam Dayani and 12 others were run over by the vehicles of the IRGC-paramilitary force, the Bassij. The Bassij agents subsequently opened a barrage of fire on all of them. When Shabnam’s family went to collect her body, the authorities threatened and instructed them to declare her death an accident, but her family refused to do so. Shabnam’s body was handed over to her family with a two-day delay and was transferred to Behbahan. Bassij agents ordered Shabnam’s family to use a white gravestone exclusive to the Bassij, so that the regime would not be incriminated in her death. But her family rejected the regime’s demand.

Protest outside Japanese Embassy in Berlin and Commemoration of the martyrs of the Iran protests.

Iranian in Berlin demonstrated today in front of the Japanese embassy in Germany to protest against a programmed visit to Japan, by the mullahs’ president Hassan Rouhani scheduled for tomorrow Friday 20 December. In a letter addressed to the ambassador, demonstrators urged the Japanese government to cancel the visit by Rouhani, who is supposed to meet the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They said Rouhani was responsible for “crimes against humanity”, so his visit to the country should not take place especially a few weeks after the brutal suppression of Iran protests by government forces in Iran.

Maryam Rajavi president-elect of the NCRI wrote on twitter:

The United Nations must send fact-finding missions to Iran to investigate about those killed, injured and imprisoned. Considering that many of those arrested during the uprising are subjected to torture and executions, the dispatch of these missions enjoys high priority.

A large number of women and girls are among those killed and arrested during the November 2019 uprising. Some of them are minors. Many of those killed were shot in the head and chest. Those arrested, especially women, are being held under inhumane conditions and subjected to torture and harassment.

International Support for the Iran Protests:

200 cross-party Parliamentarians from 14 European countries support Iran Protests for freedom, condemn the suppression of protesters.

More than 200 European lawmakers have signed a jointed statement in support of the recent pro-democracy Iran protests and endorsing the call by Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi for the United Nations to probe the regime's lethal crackdown on unarmed protesters.

The signatories of the statement called on UN and European Union Member States to:

-Condemn suppression of protesters

-Take urgent measures to stop the massacre

-Work for the release of detainees

-Provide Iranian people with free Internet access

Wies De Graeve, Director of Amnesty International Belgium (Flemish):

We drew 304 silhouettes in front of the Embassy of Iran in Brussels crime scene.

demanding justice for the +304 killed during Iran protests.

calling for the thousands arbitrarily arrested to be released.

