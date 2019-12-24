Day 40 of Iran Protests: MEK Holds Commemoration for 1500 Martyrs

In a gathering of the MEK at Ashraf-3 in Albania, to honor to mark the 40th-day commemoration of more than 1,500 killed during the November Iran protests.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 24 December 2019 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

Here are the latest updates on the nationwide Iran protests for regime change which erupted in mid-November. In a gathering of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) at Ashraf-3 in Albania, to honor to mark the 40th-day commemoration of more than 1,500 killed during the November Iran protests, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said these martyrs were unarmed and defenseless in the face of the vicious and ruthless enemy. According to the MEK, the Iranian regime has killed more than 1500 protesters.

The MEK has so far identified 557 of these martyrs.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 24, 2019:

Maryam Rajavi - Event Reports

Commemorating the 40th day of the martyrdom of the victims of Iran Uprising at Ashraf-3

Maryam Rajavi president-elect of the NCRI wrote on twitter:

Martyrs of #Iran Uprising have exposed Khamenei as the most reviled dictator of our time #IranProtestshttps://t.co/0QwdTT12fk pic.twitter.com/uG1obySnfn — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 24, 2019

This ceremony is held on behalf of all the bereaved parents in #Iran. I send you my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved ones and commend you for your perseverance #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/ZAxHzH297A — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 24, 2019

I am speaking to the courageous people and youths of #Iran, to the bereaved families, especially the grieving mothers, on behalf of a Resistance movement which has struggled against the atrocities and demagoguery committed by the ruling mullahs over the past 40 years. pic.twitter.com/ttUYXUPrMJ — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 24, 2019

In a gathering of the MEK at Ashraf-3 in Albania, to honor to mark the 40th-day commemoration of more than 1,500 killed during the November uprising, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said these martyrs were empty-handed and defenseless in the face of the vicious and ruthless enemy.

Maryam Rajavi: Khamenei is dead wrong if he thinks his decadent regime will survive by committing Crimes Against Humanity. November massacre signals the final phase of regime rule"

#MaryamRajavi: Khamenei is dead wrong if he thinks his decadent regime will survive by committing #CrimesAgainstHumanity. November massacre signals the final phase of regime rule"#FreeIran #IranProtests #MEK pic.twitter.com/rgqoOjFyq2 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 23, 2019

Video:

Iran Protests Update:

People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), Report:

-Regime authorities using inhumane torture against MEK supporters in Evin, Gohardasht and other prisons to obtain coerced confessions.

-A number of MEK supporters killed under torture.

-Detainees forced to say MEK paid them to torch banks, shoot people.

Report:

-Regime authorities using inhumane torture against MEK supporters in Evin, Gohardasht & other prisons to obtain coerced confessions

-Number of MEK supporters killed under torture

-Detainees forced to say MEK paid them to torch banks, shoot people#Iran#FreeAllProtesters pic.twitter.com/hZgAIVHVG5 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 24, 2019

Read more: Day 39 of the Iran Protests for Regime Change

Print Email