Latest News on Iran - Jan 31, 2020

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on 31 January 2020 .

Protest Gathering Against Gas Shortages in Zabol

Locals in Zabol, a city in southeast Iran, have protested against a lack of gas cylinders and poor gas supply. The gathering took place on Wednesday, January 27, 2020, before the regime’s governor’s office in this city.

Regime authorities ignored the requests and failed to respond to the protesters. The lack of gas and its poor supply is at a time when Iran enjoys the second largest liquid gas resource in the world.

Villagers Block the Road in West Azerbaijan

A large group of people from the villages of the Shamat district in Miandoab (North-West Iran), blocked the road to prevent trucks carrying waste materials into their villages.

Due to inappropriate management by the Iranian regime, the waste materials have put the health condition of villagers at risk.

The Iranian Regime Threatens Injured Protesters

More than 1,500 demonstrators were shot and killed and over 4,000 were injured during the Iran protests that started mid-November 2019.

The Iranian regime's security forces and plainclothes agents dragged out injured demonstrators from hospitals and after brutally torturing them, took them to unknown locations.

According to MEK sources in Iran, many of the injured are being kept in Great Tehran Prison without having access to minimal medical care. The IRGC's Intelligent service agents have been pressurizing the detained prisoners to make forced confessions, asking them to claim that they have been injured due to street fights, while the scars of bullets are obvious on their bodies.

