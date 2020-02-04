MEK and NCRI Supporters Across the World Echo Iran People’s Desire for Regime Change

Iranians, supporters of the MEK and the NCRI, held protests in solidarity with the Iran protests and the MEK’s Resistance Units in Canada, Norway, Sweden and Denmark over the weekend

Written by Mohammad Sadat Khansari on 04 February 2020 .

Iranians, supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI, also known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq or MEK), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), held protests in solidarity with the Iran protests and the MEK’s Resistance Units in Canada, Norway, Sweden and Denmark over the weekend.

The MEK and NCRI supporters in Ottawa, Canada, gathered despite the cold weather and expressed their solidarity with the Iranian people and their uprising. They held a banner which read: “Over 1500 people killed in Iran protests. Silence and inaction vis-à-vis the mullahs’ suppression is complicity in murder.” They also chanted slogans such as: “Down with the oppressor, whether the Shah or the [Supreme] Leader,” “Down with Khamenei [regime’s supreme leader], Down with Rouhani [regime’s president], viva democracy.”

Iranians and the MEK supporters in Toronto, Canada voiced their support for the Iran protests. They also expressed their full support for Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, NCRI’s president-elect. They chanted slogans such as: “Down with Khamenei, down with Rouhani, viva Rajavi,” “Rajavi yes, mullahs no, they are terrorists, they must go.”

Members of the Iranian diaspora and the MEK and NCRI’s supporters in different European cities also gathered in solidarity with their risen compatriots inside Iran and echoed their desire for regime change.

In this regard, the MEK and NCRI supporters in Oslo, Norway held a protest rally supporting the Iranian people’s uprising and praised the MEK’s Resistance Units and their continuous sacrifice for leading the Iranian society toward freedom and democracy.

Mr. Parivz Khazaie, the NCRI’s representative in Nordic countries, participated in Oslo’s protest and delivered a speech. He said: “I can assure you that the tide has turned against this inhumane regime. This regime is in a complete ideologic, economic and political deadlock. Rouhani, who is a charlatan, who was selected by the supreme leader, now speaks of democracy and elections. This shows the regime’s total desperation.”

Iranians and the MEK supporters in Gothenburg, Sweden gathered in solidarity with the Iran protests. They held pictures of scenes of the Iran protests. In their slogans, they also supported the Iraqi people’s uprising against the Iranian regime’s meddling in their country and said: “From Tehran to Baghdad our slogan is Revolution.”

In addition to Gothenburg, Iranians and the MEK and NCRI supporters gathered in Malmo and voiced their full support for the Iran protests and the MEK’s Resistance Units. They also held pictures of some of the Iran protests’ martyrs. They chanted slogans such as: “Iranians cry for freedom. Down with Khamenei and Rouhani.”

Iranians and the MEK supporters in Arhus, Denmark, held a protest rally in solidarity with the Iran protests and the Iranian Resistance. While referring to Mr. Rajavi’s historic leadership and his ultimate sacrifice they said: “Massoud is our leader, so the victory is ours.”

Background

The first wave of the Iran protests erupted in November 2019 over the sudden increase in fuel prices in Iran. The regime imposed a deadly crackdown on the protesters, killing over 1500 people, injuring 4,000 and arresting 12,000. Reports obtained by the MEK confirm the use of torture against the detained protesters by the regime’s interrogators in prisons. The second wave of the Iran protests started in January, after the regime admitted, after three consecutive days of lying, that it had downed a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 passengers on board. The Iranian regime’s officials have admitted to the leading role of the MEK’s Resistance Units during the Iran protests.

