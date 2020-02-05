Latest News on Iran February 5, 2020

Written by Staff Writer on 05 February 2020 .

Beating Sunni Prisoners

On Sunday, February the 2nd, Gohardasht prison's special guards raided Ward N.11 of the prison, beating the prisoners and destroying their belongings. The prisoners did not accept insulting Sunni prisoners. This is not the first time that Sunni prisoners have been insulted.

Protest in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

MEK network reported that on February 4, 2020, for the second consecutive day, some unemployed youth held a protest gathering before the Gas Company in the city of Qale-raissi in the Eastern Province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

Regime's crisis in the coming election is noted by the media

Bloomberg in an article on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, titled "Corruption, Not Trump, Will Drive Iranian Protest Vote", underlined the end of the "moderation" game by various rifts within the regime.

Bloomberg wrote: "Rouhani is not really moderate in any rational understanding of the term. He has always been part of the security-clerical complex that has run Iran since the 1989 death of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Khomeini. He and his coterie are best characterized as the least hardline of the hardliners."

Latest News on #Iran-January 30, 2020

✳️#Iran to test new missiles under the pretext of sending satellites to orbit

#Iranian regime's upcoming parliamentary #election a new height in the regime's infightings

Canada appeals to the UN for delays in the analysis of the Ukrainian Airliner shot down by IRGC

At Canada's request, the UN agency nudges Iran over delayed analysis of Flight PS752's black boxes. Canada doesn't believe the Iranian regime has the expertise to study the flight data recorders.

The United Nations agency for civilian aviation is sending a letter to Iran after Canada asked it to press Iranian investigators into swiftly analyzing the contents of Flight PS752's black boxes — or turn the flight recorders over to a country that can.

Canadian Transport Minister, Marc Garneau, told reporters that he met with the president of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to talk about the delay in completing the black-box analysis.

"We would like the black boxes to be analyzed as soon as possible," said Garneau outside of the House of Commons. "It's been almost four weeks." He said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stressed that an independent, robust aviation investigation analyzes the black boxes as quickly as possible.

Trudeau said it's "extremely worrying" that Iran is trying to analyze the flight recorders itself when it lacks the technical resources to do so.

