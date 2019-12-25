Internet Shutdown, Disruption of Mobile Networks, in Fear of Memorials for Killed Protesters

Iranian regime has again shutdown Internet access in most parts of the country in fear of the traditional 40th day anniversary memorial of protesters killed in the November uprising.

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 25 December 2019 .

Iran Uprising – No. 64

World must condemn Iranian regime and facilitate Iranians’ free access to Internet

The anti-human clerical regime in Iran has again shut down Internet access in most parts of the country in fear of the traditional fortieth day anniversary memorial of protesters killed in the November uprising.

Reports indicate that internet access has been disrupted in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, Alborz, Isfahan, Lorestan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, Zanjan, Bushehr, and other locations. Authorities have also disrupted some mobile networks.

Authorities have attempted to prevent the ceremonial remembrance days held for those killed in the November uprising by arresting many of the families of martyrs, and young relatives, and freed political prisoners.

The regime has put all suppressive forces throughout the country on high alert and resorted to aerial surveillance with helicopters in areas such as Karaj and Shiraz.

3) “That order, confirmed by 3sources close to the supreme leader’s inner circle and a fourth official,set in motion the bloodiest crackdown on protesters since the Islamic Revolution in 1979,” Reuters added.https://t.co/fGpnpbCYc5#IranProtests #FreeAllProtesters #Internet4Iran — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 23, 2019

Suppressive forces on motorcycles and dismounted security personnel have deployed and are patrolling various streets and major intersections in Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz, and Shahryar.

The Iranian Resistance calls on the United Nations and all human rights defenders, and advocates of free speech and free access to information, to condemn the clerical regime’s suppressive measures. It also calls on the UN Security Council, the European Union, and its member states, to facilitate the free access of Iranian people to the internet.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 25, 2019

Confirmed: Evidence of mobile internet disruption in parts of #Iran beginning ~6:30 a.m. (03:00 UTC); real-time network data show two distinct drops in connectivity this morning amid reports of regional outages; incident ongoing 📉 #Internet4Iran



📰https://t.co/BNTPP9wEyt pic.twitter.com/1l1ZkLnQKJ — NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) December 25, 2019

Print Email