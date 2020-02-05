Maryam Rajavi: Lengthy Prison Sentences for Political Activists Are Inhuman and Must Be Condemned

Long term imprisonment for political activists in Iran has been Condemned by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi President-elect of the NCRI.

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 04 February 2020 .

The Iranian regime’s Judiciary in Mashhad, northeast Iran, sentenced eight political activists, to a total of 72 years in prison. They had issued a statement last June, calling for the dismissal of the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Messrs. Hashem Khastar, Abdol Rassoul Mortazavi, Mohammad Nourizad, Mohammad Hossein Sepehri, Hashem Rajai, Mohammad Hossein Pour Gonabadi, and Morteza Qassemi, as well as Mrs. Fatima Sepehri, were additionally sentenced to many years of internal exile and banned from leaving the country. A number of them were arrested in Mashhad last August and are currently imprisoned.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), condemned the clerical regime’s Judiciary for issuing these lengthy prison sentences and described them as another example of the suppressive and inhuman conduct of the ruling religious dictatorship, which must be overthrown in its entirety.

Maryam Rajavi: Lengthy prison sentences for political activists are inhuman and must be condemned #Iran #FreeIran2020 https://t.co/3UGdShvIC2 pic.twitter.com/TGEVqQS8AP — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) February 4, 2020

In their uprisings in November 2019 and January 2020, the Iranian people chanted “down with the principle of the velayat-e faqih (absolute clerical rule),” “death to Khamenei, Rouhani,” demanding the regime’s overthrow. As such, economic and political ties with the mullahs are unjustified and illegitimate. Any investment in this moribund regime is doomed to fail.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 4, 2020

