Iran Regime to View Borrell’s Trip as Green Light to Continue Crimes Against Humanity

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 02 February 2020 .

EU High Representative should condemn four decades of crimes by regime and question its November killings, massacre of political prisoners

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will travel to Tehran on Monday, in a trip that will add insult to injury for the Iranian people, particularly after a violent and bloody suppression of the nationwide uprising in November, and the crackdown on student and popular protests in January.

The Iranian regime will construe Mr. Borrell’s trip as a green light to continue and intensify its crimes against the Iranian people and to engage in wholesale killing of protesters and political prisoners.

The criminal rulers in Iran will also exploit the trip to justify their policy of exporting terrorism and warmongering as well as its criminal regional interventions at a time when many Iraqis are being slaughtered in that country by the Iranian regime’s mercenary forces on a daily basis.

The policies and behavior of belligerent clerical dictatorship blatantly contradict the European Union’s values such as peace and human rights. Shaking hands with the rulers in Tehran, who must face justice for 40 years of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocidal killings, is illegitimate and cannot be justified even by economic interests. Investing in a regime, whose overthrow is sought by the overwhelming majority of the Iranian people, is doomed to fail and will only arouse the abhorrence of the people of Iran.

To prevent the Iranian regime’s further abuse of this trip, Mr. Borrell should, in advance of the visit, condemn crimes against humanity in Iran, particularly the killings in November, and question the regime’s leaders for their countless , including the following:

Its murder of 1,500 protesters and detention of 12,000 other innocent and defenseless people in the nationwide November uprising in Iran;

Concealing the number and identities of those killed, wounded, and arrested;

Its cover-up of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners and to identify those executed and their graves;

The real reasons behind shooting down the Ukrainian passenger airliner and the regime’s refusal to handover the airplane’s black boxes in a bid to prevent impartial investigations; and

The regime’s terrorism directed against its opponents in recent years, namely in France, Albania, Denmark, and the Netherlands, and to call on it to reveal those commanding and directing the attacks.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 2, 2020

