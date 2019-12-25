Day 40 of Iran Protests: Regime Arrests Martyrs’ Families in Bid to Prevent Memorial Ceremonies

Written by Hamideh Taati on 25 December 2019 .

Here are the latest updates on the nationwide Iran protests for regime change which erupted in mid-November. Iranians traditionally mourn their dead 40 days after their passing. The Iranian regime is desperately attempting to prevent this memorial for the protesters that it killed during the November uprising that swept the country, by arresting and systematically intimidating the families of the victims.

Iran’s regime is also torturing detained protesters. Iranian opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has once again called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to the prisons to meet with the detainees. According to the main Iranian opposition group People’s Mojahedin (PMOI), otherwise known as the Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK), the Iranian regime has killed more than 1500 protesters. The MEK has so far identified 587 of these martyrs.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 25, 2019:

Statement of Maryam Rajavi:

Mullahs’ regime tortures detained protesters, arrests martyrs’ families, in bid to prevent memorial ceremonies

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), once again called on the United Nations to send an international fact-finding mission to visit the prisons and meet with the detained in Iran without any delay.

Iran Protests Update:

MEK Resistance Units hold the fire of Iran protests 2019 alive by installing banners of Maryam Rajavi.

Iranian opposition group PMOI/MEK network members inside Iran install banners of Maryam Rajavi and Massoud Rajavi after Iran protests 2019.

Athletes and academics killed by Iranian security forces.

Here are the names of several athletes and academics who have been killed by Iranian security forces:

-Amir Hossein Sadeghi researcher He got 2 straight shot by security forces and died in Iran Protests.

-Saeed Rezai wrestler 4 Times provincial champion from Kermanshah He got shot to his head during November Nationwide Protests in Dolatabad Quarter, Kermanshah.

-Mohsen Karaminia Ph.D. History He got straight shot by security forces. He died on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

-Mehdi Nikoui Law Student He was one of the first injured in November Protests. His body was kidnapped from the hospital by intelligence agents and died later on.

