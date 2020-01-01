Day 48 of Iran Protests: In 2020, the Iran Protests Herald a Blessed Transformation for the Region and the World

Maryam Rajavi president-elect of the NCRI in a message for the New Year said: Congratulations on the advent of 2020. In the beginning of the New Year, the Iran uprising heralds a blessed transformation for the region and the world.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 01 January 2020 .

Wednesday, January 1, 2020, marks the 48th day since the Iran protests began. Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi in a message for the beginning of the New Year said: Congratulations on the advent of 2020. At the beginning of the New Year, the Iran uprising heralds a blessed transformation for the region and the world. It is possible to build a new world based on emancipation, unity, and freedom.

The resistance units and rebellious youths in Iran have risen up to achieve this goal. I call on all advocates of freedom, democracy, and equality to support the people of Iran.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 615 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 1, 2020:

Fellow compatriots and supporters of the Iranian Resistance around the world,

Update on Iran Protests:

"Iranians in many countries across the globe gathered to hold ceremonies in memory of over 1,500 civilians killed by the mullahs’ regime during the November uprising."

