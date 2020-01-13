Iran Protests; Iran Rises up, Protests and Uprising in at Least 17 Provinces so Far

Demonstrations Continues for Second Day Running in Tehran and Other Iranian Cities

Written by Hamideh Taati on 13 January 2020 .

January 13, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

A woman wounded at Ostad Mo'ein Ave. in Tehran Sunday night.

Reports say that she was targeted and shot by plainclothes agents.#IranProtests2020 #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/vp5E8vVv3e — NCRI Women's Committee (@womenncri) January 13, 2020

Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the NCRI wrote on twitter:

On Khamenei’s orders, suppressive forces attacked the protesters in Tehran, other cities with batons and teargas, opening fire on them. Some were injured and a greater number arrested.

I urge UN Sec. Gen., Sec. Council, EU member states and HR orgs. To take urgent action for the release of those arrested and refer the regime’s crimes to the Sec. Council and hold mullahs’ leaders to account.

Maryam Rajavi: Overthrow this regime

Iran Rises up, Protests and Uprising in at Least 17 Provinces so Far

Statements of Maryam Rajavi the president-elect of the NCRI:

Protests and uprising in at least 17 provinces so far

Mrs. Rajavi: Iran has risen up for liberation from religious fascism; the world must recognize the national demand for the regime's overthrow. Iran rises up. Hail to the brave people of Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Shadegan, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Karaj, Sari, Babol, Amol, Semnan, Shahroud, Tabriz, Qazvin, Zanjan, Shiraz, Urmia, Gorgan & Arak, who have heralded dawn of a Free Iran with chants of “death to Khamenei” #Iran rises up. Hail to the brave people of Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Shadegan, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Karaj, Sari, Babol, Amol, Semnan, Shahroud, Tabriz, Qazvin, Zanjan, Shiraz, Urmia, Gorgan & Arak, who have heralded dawn of a #FreeIran with chants of “death to Khamenei” — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 12, 2020

Hail to Iranian students who have taken to the streets of #Tehran, #Isfahan, #Damghan, and other cities for a second day #IranProtests #Iran — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 12, 2020

NCRI STATEMENT:

Iran Protests - No. 6

Mrs. Rajavi: Iran has risen up for liberation from religious fascism; the world must recognize the national demand for the regime's overthrow

The Iranian people's protests against the religious tyranny ruling Iran have continued for a second consecutive day. It is quickly spreading and so far, in addition to Tehran, 16 other provinces have witnessed protests.

The political groups and parties, Iranian and non-Iranian, who benefit from the continued rule of the mullahs’ regime are reeling over the Soleimani’s termination. #2020CaliforniaConvention #IranProtests #FreeIranhttps://t.co/PeapFiCJ3G pic.twitter.com/FAznvqxiTY — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 11, 2020

Update on Iran Protests:

January 12 - Tehran, Iran - Protesters set a large banner of Qassem Soleimani on fire.

January 12 - Tehran, #Iran

Protesters set a large banner of Qassem Soleimani on fire.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/sg7rlcZ5jb — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 12, 2020

***

Monday, January 13, 2020, marks the 60th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

