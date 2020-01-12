Live - Day 59 of Iran Protests: Anti-Regime Protests in Several Iranian Cities

Iran Protests, January 2020: Anti-Regime Protests in Tehran and Several Iranian Cities

Written by Hamideh Taati on 12 January 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

January 12, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

January 12 - Tehran, Iran - Students of Iran National (Beheshti) University chanting:

"College students are aware, and sick & tired of Seyed Ali," in direct reference to the regime's supreme leader Ali Khamenei."

January 12 - Tehran, #Iran

Students of Iran National (Beheshti) University chanting:

"College students are aware, and sick & tired of Seyed Ali," in direct reference to the regime's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/PSGbTubipW — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 12, 2020

January 12 - Isfahan, central Iran - Industrial University students chanting:

"The IRGC commits crimes & the leader supports them!" in a direct protest to the regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei."

January 12 - Isfahan, central #Iran

Industrial University students chanting:

"The IRGC commits crimes & the leader supports them!" in a direct protest to the regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/N1iLVnQmWt — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 12, 2020

Iran protests: Students of Beheshti University blame Revolutionary Guards for downing civilian plane.

January 12, 2020—On the second day of protests by students of Tehran's universities, demonstrators at the Beheshti University (National University) chanted slogans against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) for its role in downing a Ukrainian passenger airliner and killing 176 civilians.

January 12 - Tehran, Iran - Students of Iran National (Beheshti) University holding a rally and chanting:

"Cannons, tanks, tear gas are no longer effective!"

"Incompetent IRGC is killing the nation!"

January 12 - Tehran, #Iran

Students of Iran National (Beheshti) University holding a rally and chanting:

"Cannons, tanks, tear gas are no longer effective!"

"Incompetent IRGC is killing the nation!"#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/aLDXOA2xEy — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 12, 2020

January 12 - Tehran, Iran - Students of Iran National University holding a rally and chanting:

"The incompetent IRGC is murdering the people!"

January 12 - Tehran, #Iran

Students of Iran National University holding a rally and chanting:

"The incompetent IRGC is murdering the people!"#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/ch45ah2WLD — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 12, 2020

Jan 12 - Tehran, Iran - Allame Tabatabaie University:

First report of a gathering today. College students & others across the country have called for rallies protesting the IRGC's downing of Ukraine Int'l Airlines flight #PS752 that killed all 176 on-board.

January 12 - Tehran, Iran - Allameh Tabataba'i University, Students chanting:

"State TV/radio are a disgrace!" in reference to the regime's use of state outlets to broadcast fake news & pro-regime propaganda.

January 12 - Tehran, #Iran

Allameh Tabataba'i University

Students chanting:

"State TV/radio are a disgrace!" in reference to the regime's use of state outlets to broadcast fake news & pro-regime propaganda.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/Vh4GpWDnAo — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 12, 2020

January 12 - Tehran, Iran - Sadeghiyeh Square:

Regime authorities dispatching a large number of security units in fear of massive protests.

January 12 - Tehran, #Iran

Sadeghiyeh Square

Regime authorities dispatching a large number of security units in fear of massive protests.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/UYEqPX0cQO — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 12, 2020

Saturday, January 11, 2020 - A convention was held in Los Angeles, California, U.S., in support of the Iranian people’s uprising. In a video message to this convention, Maryam Rajavi said: The countdown for the clerical regime has begun. With the advent of the third decade of the 21st Century, the world is looking with hope at the uprising in Iran and the bright prospects of a free and democratic Iran. The regime had not had anyone like terror master Qasem Soleimani over the past 40 years. Single-handedly, he embodied the depravity and ruthlessness of the mullahs’ regime. All of the regime’s internal factions were united in supporting him.

Simultaneous with Tehran, demonstrations in protest against the downing of the Ukrainian commercial airliner by the IRGC have spread to other cities, including Isfahan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Sanandaj, Babol and Lahijan (northern Iran).

In Tehran, the protesters near Hafez Bridge were chanting, “Death to the oppressor, whether the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei).”

#IranProtests

Thousands of #protesters in Hafez street in #Tehran, express their aspirations for a #FreeIran2020, chanting:

"Down with the oppressor, be it the shah (referring to the Shah's dictatorship) or the leader (referring to Khamenei)".#Internet4Iran#MEK pic.twitter.com/QUGdd2F5r4 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 11, 2020

January 11, Tehran:

Thousands of people gathered in Hafez Street and areas around it, chanting, “Down with the dictator,” “Down with the liars,” “Have no fear, we are all together,” Down with this murderous regime,”

Thousands of people gathered in Hafez Street and areas around it, chanting, “Down with the dictator,” “Down with the liars,” “Have no fear, we are all together,” Down with this murderous regime,”#FreeIran2020 #Internet4Iran #UkranianPlaneCrash #IranRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/s9gGbvUzN2 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 11, 2020

How Iran shot down Ukrainian plane?

Iran, January 11, 2020—Iran’s regime has been forced to acknowledge the fact that the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was targeted by its military units, killing all 176 passengers and crew. This delayed development follows a wave of protests and revelations by Iranians inside the country, and intelligence being unveiled by the United States and confirmations by various other countries.

***

Sunday, January 12, 2020, marks the 59th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

Read more: Day 58 of the Iran Protests for Regime Change

Print Email