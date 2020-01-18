Iran Protests, Intensify as Regime Power Wanes

Despite the memory of violent crackdown still being fresh, the same people who had witnessed the brutality of the regime’s security forces in November took to the streets again in January.

January 18, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

Torching Qassem Soleimani’s Posters Simultaneous With Khamenei’s Speech in Tehran Friday Prayer Congregation

Iran Protests Intensify as Regime Power Wanes

The recent round of protests in Iran was indeed impressive. Following the belated admission by Iranian officials that the military had shot down a passenger plane last week, students in several cities quickly turned their candlelight vigils for the victims of the plane crash into anti-regime protests.

The main target of the protests is the regime’s leadership

As recent protests, both in November and January, show, those brave souls are increasing in numbers, and slogans against Khamenei, the IRGC and the entire rule of the mullahs are becoming the main feature of protests, not an aside.

In fact, during the protests that followed the Ukrainian plane crash, most slogans were directed at Khamenei himself, calling him a murderer, a disgrace, a liar and a tyrant. “People didn’t die for us to praise the murderous leader,” “The leader is our disgrace,” “Khamenei have some shame, let go of the state,” “Khamenei is a murderer, and his rule is obsolete” and “Death to Khamenei” were just some of the slogans being chanted against the supreme leader.

Regime change is the only solution

The protesters are also making it clear in their slogans that they want regime change. “We don’t want the Islamic Republic,” the protesters chanted, referring to the name the mullahs put on the country after the 1979 revolution.

Their response to those who have been seeking a solution from within the regime is clear. “Reformists, principalists, the game is over,” the protesters have been chanting for the past two years, including during this week’s protests.

The protesters also clarified that they will not return to a regime that they have overthrown more than 40 years ago, a decisive answer to those who believe the people of Iran want to return to the era of the monarchical dictatorship. “Death to the oppressor, whether he be the Shah or the Leader,” the protesters were chanting this week. These increasingly popular slogans have caused concern among regime officials, with many attributing them to the MEK. In public remarks, Khamenei blamed the MEK for the uprisings that took root in more than 190 cities in November.

Saturday, January 18, 2020, marks the 65th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

