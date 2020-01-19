Iran Protests: Names of 20 More Martyrs of the Nationwide Uprising

Day 66 of Iran Protests:The PMOI/MEK has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far

Written by Hamideh Taati on 19 January 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

January 19, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

Iran Uprising – No. 69

Names of 20 More Martyrs of the Nationwide Uprising

724 of the victims have been identified so far

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 20 more martyrs of the November uprising that swept 191 cities across Iran, bringing to 724 the number of those killed, who have been identified so far.

Iranian resistance units, rebellious youth challenge the regime’s tyranny in multiple cities.

***

Sunday, January 19, 2020, marks the 66th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

Read more: Iran Protests, Intensify as Regime Power Wanes

Print Email