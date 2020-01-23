Latest News on Iran-January 23rd, 2020

South-East Province of Zahedan: Youth in Conflict With Suppressive Security Forces in Town

On Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020, a group of young people were engaged in a conflict with the suppressive police station in Zahedan. The conflict began when the security forces tried to confiscate the motorcycle of a young man that was his only means of making money and providing for his family’s economic needs, MEK sources reported. The regime’s repressive agents tried to intimidate him by shooting; however, he did not give up, the sources reported.

In an article entitled “Video investigation: Iran, massacre behind closed doors”, the Observateurs wrote:

In the photo on the left, an Iranian police officer shoots someone. In the video on the right, the demonstrators throw stones.

Between November 15th and 18th, 2019, hundreds of people were killed during protests against the massive and sudden rise in gas prices in Iran. This repression, carried out by the Iranian police, took place completely behind closed doors. Internet access and telecommunications had been cut by the authorities. When the connections were finally restored, hundreds of videos appeared online, showing how unarmed demonstrators were gunned down or injured. Our editorial staff analyzed over 750 amateur videos and photos, focusing on those showing shots and injuries. Thanks to an unprecedented video investigation, we were able to reconstruct several scenes from it.

As protests spread to dozens of cities on November 16th, the government implemented what the NGO NetBlocks, which monitors cybersecurity and Internet management around the world, called an “almost total cut off of national Internet.”

A man who took part in the protests in Shahriar, a working-class city on the outskirts of Tehran, explained to our editorial staff: "I took a lot of photos and videos, but the internet was cut off, so I couldn't share any online. In the end, I had to delete them because the police were arresting people on the street and looking at their phones. "

Despite the Government's desire for control, thousands of images were released after the repression, in particular via encrypted telegram messaging, which is very popular with Iranians.



“As always on social networks, images circulated with very little, if any, information” explained France 24.

As observateur and co-author of our editorial video survey, he said that “people did not know when and where they were taken.”

5/5 “Iran, massacre à huis clos – Mahshahr : des morts dans le marais” Des vidéos montrent l’utilisation d’armes lourdes dans un marais. Selon des habitants cité par le @nyt, 40 à 100 personnes ont été tuées dans cette zone. #Iran #OSINT pic.twitter.com/KE9L6KCSUv — Les Observateurs (@Observateurs) January 22, 2020

According to the New York Times, men of the Revolutionary Guards opened fire on demonstrators who had taken refuge in this swamp on November 18th, killing between 40 and 100 people according to the sources.

We conducted our survey, focusing on four cities: Shahriar, near Tehran; Sadra, near Shiraz; Marivan, in the west of the country; and Mahshahr, in the Persian Gulf. Using geolocation techniques, mixed with information from accounts posting the videos, we were able to determine the exact location of around 30 videos, showing men in uniform firing at civilians, injuring some and killing others.

In its latest report, dated December 16th, the NGO Amnesty International cited 304 deaths during these protests. Reuters reported 1,500 dead on December 23rd, a figure the news agency said was provided to it by senior Iranian officials.

Amnesty Iran calls on families of the slain protesters to help document the crime.

In a tweet, Amensty Iran, requested families of the slain protesters to provide any documents that they have received that prove the regime forces intended to kill protesters during November protests. Amnesty's tweet says:

"Skull Shattering" "Brain Tissue Crash" "Heart Rupture" "Gastrointestinal Rupture" "Internal Bleeding" "Outside Warfare Performance"

The above are some of the words that Iranian authorities cited in their death certificates for the cause of death. Amnesty International has invited the families of survivors and others who have access to these certificates to submit a copy of these certificates to their organization.

These official documents are among the most important proof that the security forces have shot at vital parts of the protesters' bodies with the intent to kill. Amnesty Iran will assist in the process of litigation and prosecution of perpetrators. Call their number on WhatsApp or Telegram 1-8-7-6-2

