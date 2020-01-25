Iran Protests: Drivers Strike in Khuzestan Province

Strikes and protests continue in various Iranian cities.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 25 January 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

January 25, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

January 25, Khomeini Port, Khuzestan Province South West Iran.

Drivers who transport employees to Khomeini Port (Bandar Shahpour) have gone on strike in protest to low pay, high prices, and officials' broken promises. The drivers take around 5,500 workers to work everyday.

Jan 25 Khomeini Port, Khuzestan Province SW #Iran

Drivers who transport employees to Khomeini Port have gone on strike in protest to low pay, high prices, and officials' broken promises. The drivers take around 5,500 workers to work everyday. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/at4oSQnQNW — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) January 25, 2020

Protests Across Iran by Different Social Classes.

MEK Resistance Units set fire to banners of Khamenei and regime foundations -Jan 2020

Iranian female athletes emigrate, defying the mullahs’ rules.

Iran's women athletes despite overcoming obstacles and winning championships, run into the wall of misogyny of the mullahs’ religious dictatorship. Ultimately, they prefer to leave their homeland rather than continuing their careers under the mullahs’ rule.

#Iran #Women athletes despite overcoming obstacles & winning championships, run into the wall of misogyny of the mullahs’ religious dictatorship. Ultimately, they prefer to leave their homeland rather than continuing their careers under the mullahs’ rule. https://t.co/80EWswgJhy — NCRI Women's Committee (@womenncri) January 24, 2020

Iran Criminal Jurist, Abolfazl Bahrampur calls for cutting hands and feet of Iranian protesters.

On November 29, 2019, Abolfazl Bahrampur, an Iranian regime-linked jurist, attend an interview with the state-run TV channel one. He bluntly called authorities to employ inhuman punishments against detained protesters in the deterrence of upcoming uprisings. "They [protesters] should be tortured, crucified, or hanged to death. Their hands and feet should be cut in the opposite direction. We won't face any problem with the next round of protests in the future if one of these sentences was implemented [and youths never dare to protest]. "These sentences should be publicly done where they [protested]. [Protesters] should be executed or punished. "Later, they should be chopped in a disastrous state. Their right hand and left foot; for instance, four fingers of the right hand and the toes of the left foot should be cut. Then they should be released in this state in the society [till the people be terrified]. Or they should be exiled from the country—not a place such as Shiraz with a nice climate. They should be exiled in the middle of a sea with a scraped ship to spend their lives there to die. This is 'exile.' "Additionally, I would like to criticize some of our friends and partners. Anyway, God preserves Mr. Raisi, the head of the Judiciary System who led thousands of political prisoners to gallows in the summer of 1988. "It is wrong if we believe that they are some youths who became excited. No, [it shouldn't be justified] if they became excited why not for the establishment and the martyrs? A couple days ago, these [protesters], who were advised, would kill us! [We shouldn't show mercy]."

***

Saturday, January 25, 2020, marks the 72nd day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

Read more: Iran Protests: Torching Pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, And Other Iranian Cities

Print Email