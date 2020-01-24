Iran Protests: Torching Pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, And Other Iranian Cities

Written by Hamideh Taati on 24 January 2020 .

January 24, 2020:

I urge the United Nations Secretary-General to dispatch an international fact-finding mission to Iran to investigate the conditions of death and injury of protesters in November and visit Iranian prisons and prisoners.

Iran: Torching Pictures of Khamenei, Soleimani in Tehran, 9 Other Cities

Crimes of Qassem Soleimani, the IRGC’s Terrorist Qods Force of Iranian Regime.

After the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, the criminal commander of the IRGC’s terrorist Qods Force, the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said, “Soleimani was both brave and with foresight. Some have foresight but have no courage. He would walk into the heart of danger. He was convincing and impactful in the policy. Whenever he would report, I would admire him in my heart and with my words. But today, I bow before him, because of everything he initiated in Iran and the region.” As such, Khamenei acknowledged that Soleimani was the regime’s number 2 and symbolized the Supreme Leader’s aura in and out of Iran and that his elimination had been a crushing blow to the regime.

The most forbidden slogans & images (Massoud Rajavi) on walls in Iran-MEK Units activities.

January 22, 2020—Iranian opposition group PMOI/MEK network members mark Jan 20, the anniversary of the release of Massoud Rajavi and install banners in Iran's cities.

Friday, January 24, 2020, marks the 71st day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

