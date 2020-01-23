Iran Protests: Protests, Strikes Reported in Iranian Cities

Iran: There are protests and strikes in Tehran and several other cities.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 23 January 2020 .

Iran, January 22, 2020—Employees and workers of the Mahshahr Petrochemical Complex in southwest Iran launched a strike on Tuesday, January 21, in the so-called Bandar-e Khomeini (formerly known as Bandar-e Shahpour), protesting not receiving their wages and responses to their demands.

In Tehran, a group of creditors who had invested in the Caspian Credit Firm – linked to the regime’s IRGC – held a rally on Tuesday protesting the plundering of their assets. This gathering was held outside an administrative office of this extremely corrupt institution.

In Eslamabad Gharb, located in western Iran, railway workers held a rally on Tuesday, protesting not receiving their paychecks for the past five months and regime officials taking measures to halt their construction project in its entirety. This gathering was held outside the office of the local representative of Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the governor’s building.

Locals in the town of Kaki in Bushehr Province, southern Iran, held a gathering outside the so-called city council protesting the local water and fuel shortage crisis that has disrupted their everyday lives.

Message to parliamentary conference in Britain advocating support for the Iran uprising, decisive policy on Iran.

In part of this message, Maryam Rajavi said: We are at a sensitive moment in the history of the people of Iran. The Iranian Resistance seeks to establish a republic based on people’s free choice and vote, separation of religion and state, pluralism, gender equality, and abolition of the death penalty. I urge you to be the voice of the people of Iran in both houses of the UK Parliament. Urge your government to adopt a decisive policy on Iran, and recognize the right of the Iranian people to resistance. Ask them to take urgent action to free those arrested, and take the lead in referring the dossier on the regime’s crimes to the Security Council to prosecute and punish the regime’s leaders.

Uprising Has Shaken Regime To Its Foundations

On Monday and Tuesday, January 21 and 22, 2020, Resistance Units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in several locations in Tehran, including Boustan Saba, Mokhberi Intersection and Marzdaran Street, and in Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Karaj, Arak, Zanjan, Rasht, Kermanshah, Qazvin, Qom, Ardebil, Ahvaz, Yazd, Hamedan, Gorgan, Abhar, Kashan, Neishabour, Dehdasht, Rafsanjan, Sabzervar, and other cities.

Thursday, January 24, 2020, marks the 70th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

