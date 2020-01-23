The MEK Resistance Units Represent the Nucleus of the Campaign to UNSEAT the Mullahs

Iran: MEK Resistance Units Activities Across the Country

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 23 January 2020 .

Over the past year, the MEK expanded its “Resistance Units,” and they have been very active in all cities across Iran, in- forming and assisting the public on ways to resist the regime.

The units are active in writing slogans against the regime or hanging pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, from bridges in a busy district of Tehran.

In response, the regime is very concerned about the impact of these activities on the population, especially on efforts to further rise up against the regime.

The regime has gone to extremes to try to silence these efforts, and news of sentences of MEK activists have been frequently surfacing in the news media.

On May 20, 2019, a so-called revolutionary court in Tehran sentenced to death a 34-year-old MEK activist and member of a resistance unit and gave three others five years in prison for engaging in the dissemination of anti-regime literature.

Despite the regime’s brutal response, MEK Resistance Units have continued their activities, especially during the November 2019 uprising that swept 191 cities and the four-day protests in 40 cities across 20 provinces during January. These units contributed greatly to the Iran protests. They have a wealth of experience gained on the ground and through thousands of acts of protest, sit-ins, and strikes.

The MEK’s Resistance Units risk their lives to bravely spur rallies up and down the country. It can begin with a simple roadblock or a risky chant on a busy pavement. With each spark, the general public, which detests the regime, eagerly join in.

Iranian officials and state media have acknowledged the MEK’s leading role in the Iran protests.

The regime’s Supreme Leader Khamenei pointed to the MEK’s role in the Iran protests in a speech on state television on November 17, 2019.

On November 17, on the third day of the uprising, the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, blamed the MEK for the protests.

In an address aired by state television, Khamenei said “… If you note you will see that in the last two days and nights all the centers of sedition have become active…the criminal MEK is continuously calling for these actions and encouraging these actions on social media and other places.”

Prior to the uprising and in the past year, the MEK’s “Resistance Units,” have been very active in all cities across Iran.

“Over the past year, the Resistance Units kept the flames of protests alight all over Iran despite horrendous pressure and persecution by the mullahs’ Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and Intelligence Ministry (MOIS). They endured great pain, suffering, torture, and imprisonment to move towards organizing the great Army of Freedom,” the President-elect of the Iranian Resistance, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, said in a message to the Iranian nation on November 20, 2019.

Print Email