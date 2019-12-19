Thursday 19th Dec 2019 

News: International

Rouhani Welcomed in Japan Following Crime Against Humanity, Murder of 1,500 Protesters in Iran

Published on .

Japan’s welcoming of Hassan Rouhani, the criminal president of the mullahs’ regime, following the massacre of defenseless protesters, will only embolden the religious fascism in Iran to intensify its criminal crackdown at home, and export terrorism and warmongering to the region and the world.

During the nationwide uprising in November, the clerical regime murdered 1,500, wounded 4,000, and arrested 12,000 protesters, subjecting them to torture.

Receiving Rouhani, who personally and publicly called for the suppression of protesters, will add insult to injuries suffered by the Iranian people and the families of the victims. This move arouses outrage and indignation throughout the world.  

In the past four decades, Rouhani has been directly involved in the ruling regime’s crimes, including 120,000 political executions, export of terrorism and warmongering to the region, efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, production of ballistic missiles, and the plunder of the Iranian people’s national wealth. Rouhani deserves to be arrested and brought to justice for committing crimes against humanity, instead of being welcomed in Japan.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 18, 2019

 

