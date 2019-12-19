Rouhani Welcomed in Japan Following Crime Against Humanity, Murder of 1,500 Protesters in Iran

Published on 18 December 2019 .

Japan’s welcoming of Hassan Rouhani, the criminal president of the mullahs’ regime, following the massacre of defenseless protesters, will only embolden the religious fascism in Iran to intensify its criminal crackdown at home, and export terrorism and warmongering to the region and the world.

During the nationwide uprising in November, the clerical regime murdered 1,500, wounded 4,000, and arrested 12,000 protesters, subjecting them to torture.

At least 400 have been killed in Tehran, 320 in Kermanshah, 270 in Fars, 240 in Khuzestan, 120 in Isfahan, and 100 in Alborz (Karaj). The #MEK also released the names of 28 more martyrs of the uprising, bringing to 504 the number of those killed in 56 cities. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/r0oxH45ajS — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 16, 2019

Receiving Rouhani, who personally and publicly called for the suppression of protesters, will add insult to injuries suffered by the Iranian people and the families of the victims. This move arouses outrage and indignation throughout the world.

In the past four decades, Rouhani has been directly involved in the ruling regime’s crimes, including 120,000 political executions, export of terrorism and warmongering to the region, efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, production of ballistic missiles, and the plunder of the Iranian people’s national wealth. Rouhani deserves to be arrested and brought to justice for committing crimes against humanity, instead of being welcomed in Japan.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 18, 2019

