Latest News on Iran - February 4, 2020

Iran: Latest News - Tuesday, February, 4

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on 04 February 2020 .

Workers in Ilam protest before the governorate's building for unpaid salaries

MEK sources inside Iran reported: On Monday, February 3, 2020, protesting unpaid salaries and delays in implementing the labor plans, some of the workers and employees in the Cement factory in the western Iranian province of Ilam gathered before the governorate building.

Late afternoon February 2, suppressive agents of the Iranian regime assaulted a peddler in the western city of Miandoab and tried to confiscate his belongings. In response, he resisted against the regime's agents.

On Monday, February 3, merchants and small business owners in the city of Soufian, East Azerbaijan Province, avoided opening their shops and continued their sit-in. They protested local officials refusing to consider their ownership documents. This sit-in started six days ago and since Saturday, the participants turned the primary sit-in to around-the-clock one.

Workers of the petrochemical industry in Mahshahr enter the second week of strike

Also on Monday, protesting against changes to their working status by authorities, workers of Arvand Petrochemical in the southern city of Mahshahr continued their strike for a second day.

Another Senior IRGC chief killed in Syria

In another event, the Al Arabiya website reported on February 3, that a senior commander of the Iranian regime’s terrorist Quds Force was killed on Sunday during clashes with Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo.

A senior commander of Iran’s Quds Force was killed during clashes with Syrian opposition forces in Aleppo, Iranian state media reports.https://t.co/VLD7WEA8cd — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 3, 2020

Asghar Pashapour was a top commander of the IRGC and close to eliminated IRGC Qods Force chief Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the overseas arms of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport last month.

Soleimani supported the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad in its fight against opposition forces, dispatching thousands of Quds Force members to Syria to help and train the Syrian Armed Forces and al Assad’s militias, Al Arabiya added

