Albania Expels 2 Iranian Regime Diplomat Terrorists

Embassy of Iran's regime in Tirana, Albania

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on 15 January 2020 .

Albania’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expelled two Iranian regime diplomat terrorists for activities "not in line with their status.”

Albania, which hosts “thousands of members of an exiled Iranian dissident group, expelled two Iranian diplomats on Wednesday, more than a year after kicking out the Iranian ambassador,” Reuters reported adding:

“Acting Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj identified the diplomats in a statement on social media as Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast. They were expelled for activity incompatible with their diplomatic status, a phrase often used in cases of spying,”

"The two representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been asked to depart immediately from the territory of the Republic of Albania," Cakaj said.

For the past six years, NATO-member Albania, a U.S. ally, has hosted members of the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran, which opposes Iran's clerical rulers...

A local Albanian TV station, “Top Channel” reported:

“The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has decided that the representatives of the Iranian Islamic Republic in Albania, Mohammad Ali Arz Peimanemati and Seyed Ahmad Hosseini Alast, are declared ‘persona non-grata’ for conducting activities that go against their status and against the principles of the Vienna Convention for Diplomatic Relations,”

Top Channel reported earlier that “these persons had direct ties to the former Quds Supreme Commander, General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by the USA.”

On January 15, 2020, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) released a statement in this regard.

“Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), described the Albanian Government’s expulsion of two Iranian regime’s diplomats as a courageous and commendable step in combating terrorism and ensuring the security of the people of Albania and Iranian refugees. She said other countries should follow Albania’s lead,” NCRI statement reads adding:

Other European countries must learn from #Albania. Representative offices of the Iranian regime are centers of espionage and terrorism. #Iran — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 15, 2020

“Mrs. Rajavi added that the Iranian regime’s representations are epicenters for espionage and terrorism. Most regime diplomats are either Intelligence Ministry agents or IRGC officers or have received training on terrorism and espionage to serve that purpose. With the Iranian people calling for the mullahs’ overthrow in the streets, it is particularly important to adopt a decisive policy vis-à-vis the regime’s terrorism and shut down its embassies in other countries, she underscored.”

As the people of #Iran have taken to the streets these days, calling for the overthrow of the clerical regime, the need for the adoption of a decisive policy against the regime’s terrorism and closing down of their embassies has become ever greater — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 15, 2020

In December 2018, Albania expelled Iranian regime's ambassador and another diplomat terrorist for their involvement in a terrorist plan to attack the gathering of the PMOI/MEK for New Year in March 2018.

Later, in a press conference on October 23, 2019, Albania’s Police Chief revealed more information about that attack and announced the uncovering of a terrorist ring connected to the Iranian regime in that regard. Albanian security services foiled that plot in its final stages before implementation.

Oct23,b4 airing #BBC #FakeNews rpt,Albanian Police exposed details of #Iran's terrorist plots against #MEK. Police Chief underscored that plots were being commanded by #IRGC’s terrorist in Tehran &the intelligence is collected by mercenaries posing as “former MEK members.” pic.twitter.com/dbiMdZh4Qx — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) November 12, 2019

On Wednesday, January 8, Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei lashed out at the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK and referred to a visit by former U.S. national security advisor General James Jones to Ashraf 3, the MEK site near Tirana, the Albanian capital, and also insulted Albania.

“A few days prior to the [November uprising], the issue about gasoline, in a European country, a small but very evil country in Europe, an American figure gathered with a number of Iranians, and they started plotting against the Islamic republic. Their plan was played out in what we witnessed a few days later in the gasoline protests. People were angry about the gasoline issue. A number of people came out in the name of protests, and when others joined their ranks, while their numbers were very low, these deceived people came out with a plot and carried out that very plan; to destroy and torch government centers, popular sites and start a war. This was a premeditated plot. And when I say a few days prior to these events, they were re-checking their plans because they had previously blue-printed their measures, preparing their people,” Khamenei said.

Albanian President Ilir Meta responded to Khamenei’s remarks in strong fashion. “The missiles fired by Iran towards two Iraqi military bases that housed the US military and coalition personnel are a provocative act with dangerous consequences for the region and its stability. Iran must respect international agreements, international laws and its obligations in the interest of peace.

“Albania is not an evil country but a democratic country that has suffered from an evil dictatorship unparalleled in its kind, therefore, considers human rights sacred.

“For two decades Albania remains firm in its commitments alongside the US and NATO countries in the fight against international terrorism and any act that endangers world stability and peace,” Albanian President Ilir Mata emphasized.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also lashed out at Khamenei’s remarks. “We have taken action that is the honor of Albania and in line with Albanian tradition. This has been an indisputable agreement with the U.S. to welcome and open our doors to a group of people whose lives are in danger. We have lived under dictatorships and know very well how dictators act how they control everything to destroy their dissidents across the globe,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama highlighted.

Former Albanian Prime Minister, and current Minister of Diaspora in Albanian government, Pandeli Majko said, “There is no threat for our country with the presence of three thousand members of the Iranian opposition in Albania.”

Print Email