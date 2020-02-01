Iran’s Regime Further Harasses Families of Downed Ukrainian Airliner Victims

Written by Mahmoud Hakamian on 01 February 2020 .

Reports from Iran indicate that the Iranian regime’s officials have harassed the family members of the crashed Ukrainian airliner. The regime’s officials have prevented families from attending the funeral of their loved ones in Canada.

The Ukrainian passenger Jet was downed by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on January 3. The regime denied shooting down this airliner for three days despite footages showing a missile hitting the airplane.

The regime prevents families of victims from attending the funeral for their loved ones while the Canadian Immigration Department declared on January 11 that it would consider facilities for the victims of the tragedy to receive entry visas to the North American country.

In a related news, the regime’s officials threatened the husband of a woman killed in the Ukrainian airliner. Mohammad Javad Soleimani Meimandi said he had verbally attacked the representative of the regime’s Supreme Leader and the head of Friday prayers during his wife’s funeral in Zanjan, northwestern Iran, for their role in downing the airplane. He was threatened and summoned by the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence for insulting regime officials. His wife Elnaz Nabiyi was a Ph.D. student in the Department of Accounting, Operations and Information Systems in the Alberta School of Business in Canada.

Meimanadi had previously exposed the regime’s bogus attempts to portray itself in solidarity with the victims. “During the funeral, I saw an IRGC commander and Khamenei’s representative in the IRGC standing next to us as if they were the main mourners,” he said.

Reports and videos from Iran indicate the regime forced many families to hold government-organized funerals to prevent anti-government protests and to show that the families did not blame the regime for the death of their loved ones.

Despite the regime’s attempts to prevent an eruption of possible protests, the second wave of the Iran protests erupted on January 11, with students at its forefront. These protests quickly turned political and protesters targeted the regime’s officials, especially the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, as the person bearing primary responsibility for this horrific crime. These protests continued for four consecutive days in Tehran and other cities across Iran.

On January 14, students at the University of Tehran’s school of medicine protested in front of the university mosque and chanted anti-regime slogans, including "Don't call me a seditionist! You are the sedition, you tyrant," "Be afraid, be afraid, we are all together," "Command in chief, resign, resign," "The IRGC commits crimes, the leader supports it," "Shame, shame on the state TV and radio," "Death to oppressor, whether it be the Shah or the [Supreme] Leader," "1,500 is the death count for November," "Calls for justice from all this injustice," "Death to the principle of velayat-e faqih," "We did not sacrifice just to surrender and praise a murderous leader," "We will die, we will die, and reclaim Iran," and "political prisoners must be freed."

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), had earlier offered her condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Iran. She added this was another major crime by the religious fascism ruling Iran, which the people of Iran will neither forgive, nor forget.

