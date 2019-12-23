Day 39 of Iran Protests: Teachers Across Iran Launch Nationwide Strike

Iran: Nationwide strike by teachers across the country

Written by Hamideh Taati on 23 December 2019 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

Here are the latest updates on the nationwide Iran protests for regime change which erupted in mid-November. Teachers across the country are launching a nationwide strike.

Also, retirees from across the country are rallying outside the regime's Majlis (parliament) and holding a protest coinciding with the nationwide strike by teachers. According to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) the Iranian regime has killed at least 1500 protesters. The MEK has so far identified 547 of these martyrs.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

DECEMBER 23, 2019:

Iran Protests Update:

December 23, 2019: Teachers across the country are launching a nationwide strike.

Initial reports from the cities of Bushehr, Saqqez, and Marivan.

December 23 - #Iran

Teachers across the country are launching a nationwide strike. Initial reports from the cities of Bushehr, Saqqez and Marivan.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/ScK9lNxgDB — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 23, 2019

December 23 – Tehran: Retirees from across the country rallying outside the regime's Majlis (parliament) and holding a protest gathering coinciding with a nationwide strike by teachers.

December 23 - Tehran, #Iran

Retirees from across the country rallying outside the regime's Majlis (parliament) and holding a protest gathering coinciding with a nationwide strike by teachers.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/ZeY6VPfACl — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 23, 2019

December 23 - Tehran: Clients of the Caspian credit firm, associated with the IRGC, are holding a protest rally outside the regime's judiciary.

December 23 - Tehran, #Iran

Clients of the Caspian credit firm, associated to the IRGC, are holding a protest rally outside the regime's judiciary.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/d9he7lvJS2 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 23, 2019

Read more: Day 38 of the Iran Protests for Regime Change

Print Email