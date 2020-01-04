Saturday 4th Jan 2020 

News: Iran protests

Day 51 of Iran Protests: Iranians Celebrating the Death of Qassem Soleimani in Iran and Across the Globe

Written by Hamideh Taati on .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS. 

Saturday, January 4, 2020, marks the 51st day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests. Iranians celebrating the death of Qassem Soleimani in Iran and Across the Globe.

They congratulate people in Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and mothers who lost their loved ones at his hands, for his death. Many are saying they haven't been this happy since a very long time.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 615 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000 

January 4, 2020:

Iranians Celebrating the Death of Qassem Soleimani in Iran and Across the Globe.

Event by Iranians/youth in capitals across globe. From Oslo in Norway they hold flyers reading: Freedom has emerged in the regional countries. This took place after death of Qassem Soleimani Singers from Resistance of Iran:Time of Revolution!

Video, London:

Update on Iran Protests:

Kurt Schlichter Senior Columnist at Townhall.com:

Support Persian freedom fighters!

Read more: Day 50 of the Iran Protests for Regime Change

