Day 51 of Iran Protests: Iranians Celebrating the Death of Qassem Soleimani in Iran and Across the Globe

Celebrating the Death of Qassem Soleimani by Iranians in Iran and Other Countries

Written by Hamideh Taati on 04 January 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

Saturday, January 4, 2020, marks the 51st day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests. Iranians celebrating the death of Qassem Soleimani in Iran and Across the Globe.

They congratulate people in Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and mothers who lost their loved ones at his hands, for his death. Many are saying they haven't been this happy since a very long time.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 615 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 4, 2020:

Iranians Celebrating the Death of Qassem Soleimani in Iran and Across the Globe.

They congratulate people in Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and mothers who lost their loved ones at his hands, for his death. Many are saying they haven't been this happy since a very long time.

Iranians celebrating the death of #QasemSoleimani in #Iran.

They congratulates people in #Iran, #Syria, #Iraq, #Yemen, & mothers who lost their loved ones at his hands, for his death.

Many are saying they haven't been this happy since a very long time.#FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/IP1rshxORe — Dowlat Nowrouzi (@DowlatNowrouzi) January 3, 2020

Event by Iranians/youth in capitals across globe. From Oslo in Norway they hold flyers reading: Freedom has emerged in the regional countries. This took place after death of Qassem Soleimani Singers from Resistance of Iran:Time of Revolution!

Event by Iranians/youth in capitals across globe.

From #Oslo in #Norway they hold flyers reading: Freedom has emerged in the regional countries. This took place after death of #قاسم_سلیمانی

Singers from Resistance of Iran:Time of Revolution!pic.twitter.com/r7ya2aX7M3#FreeIran2020 — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) January 3, 2020

Video, London:

Freedom-loving Iranians & PMOI/MEK supporters in London celebrating the killing of #Iran's IRGC Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani.#FreeIran2020pic.twitter.com/r0HO2lKCVy — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 4, 2020

Update on Iran Protests:

Kurt Schlichter Senior Columnist at Townhall.com:

Support Persian freedom fighters!

Support Persian freedom fighters https://t.co/hMreXDBWaE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 4, 2020

Read more: Day 50 of the Iran Protests for Regime Change

Print Email