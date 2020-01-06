Day 53 of Iran Protests: 704 of the Victims Have so Far Been Identified
Iran Protests: 704 of the Victims Have so Far Been Identified by the MEK.
Monday, January 6, 2020, marks the 53rd day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 59 more martyrs of the November uprising that swept 191 cities across Iran, bringing to 704 the number of those killed, who have been identified so far.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:
Number of uprising cities: 191
Number of martyrs: At least 1500
Number of injured: More than 4,000
Number of detainees: More than 12,000
January 6, 2020:
NCRI Statement:
Iran: Torching Suppressive Bases, Khamenei’s Pictures
In the early hours of January 5, 2020, defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of the paramilitary Bassij bases and the so-called seminaries in Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Karaj, Khorramabad, and Behbahan.
Update on Iran Protests:
NAMES OF 59 MORE MARTYRS OF THE NATIONWIDE UPRISING
Iran Uprising – No. 68
704 OF THE VICTIMS HAVE SO FAR BEEN IDENTIFIED
The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 59 more martyrs of the November uprising that swept 191 cities across Iran, bringing to 704 the number of those killed, who have been identified so far.
Some 50 days after the uprising and despite domestic and international calls, the Iranian regime, fearing the repercussions of committing a crime against humanity, refuses to announce the number of those killed, wounded and detained. The latter are under brutal torture in different prisons to force them to make televised confessions.
List of women killed during Iran protests in November 2019
On December 15, 2019, the Iranian Resistance announced that the number of those killed by security forces during Iran protests exceeded 1,500. At least 4,000 were wounded and at least 12,000 detained.
Then on December 23, 2019, citing sources within the clerical regime, Reuters confirmed that 1,500 people had been killed in Iran during less than two weeks of unrest that started on November 15. Reuters was told that about 400 women and 17 teenagers were among those killed.
Who Was the Vicious Criminal Qassem Soleimani
During uprisings in Iran in 2018 and 2019, protesters tore up and torched his posters in different cities.
