Day 53 of Iran Protests: 704 of the Victims Have so Far Been Identified

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 06 January 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

Monday, January 6, 2020, marks the 53rd day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 59 more martyrs of the November uprising that swept 191 cities across Iran, bringing to 704 the number of those killed, who have been identified so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 6, 2020:

NCRI Statement:

In the early hours of January 5, 2020, defiant youth torched banners carrying pictures of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of the paramilitary Bassij bases and the so-called seminaries in Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Karaj, Khorramabad, and Behbahan.

Update on Iran Protests:

Iran Uprising – No. 68

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 59 more martyrs of the November uprising that swept 191 cities across Iran, bringing to 704 the number of those killed, who have been identified so far.

Some 50 days after the uprising and despite domestic and international calls, the Iranian regime, fearing the repercussions of committing a crime against humanity, refuses to announce the number of those killed, wounded and detained. The latter are under brutal torture in different prisons to force them to make televised confessions.

On December 15, 2019, the Iranian Resistance announced that the number of those killed by security forces during Iran protests exceeded 1,500. At least 4,000 were wounded and at least 12,000 detained.

Then on December 23, 2019, citing sources within the clerical regime, Reuters confirmed that 1,500 people had been killed in Iran during less than two weeks of unrest that started on November 15. Reuters was told that about 400 women and 17 teenagers were among those killed.

List of women killed during #Iranprotests in November 2019. At least 400 women fell for freedom during Iran protests in November 2019.



The @womenncri has compiled names and reports of 54 women killed by security forces during the Iran uprising.https://t.co/Rv1sAEyChB pic.twitter.com/lwyghR5pdC — NCRI Women's Committee (@womenncri) January 5, 2020

During uprisings in Iran in 2018 and 2019, protesters tore up and torched his posters in different cities.

