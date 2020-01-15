Iran Protests: Protests Continue in Iranian Universities

Protests Continue in Iranian Universities Against the Regime

Written by Hamideh Taati on 15 January 2020

January 15, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

Statement by the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi on the fourth day of the student protests in Iran:

Maryam Rajavi: I urge the UN Secretary-General, UN Security Council and all international human rights organizations to take immediate steps to free the detainees.

Maryam Rajavi praised the protesting students, and called on all the people, especially the youth, to support them.

Commemorating victims of the Ukrainian airliner crash, at Ashraf 3

NCRI Statement:

Iran Protests - No. 8

UNIVERSITIES IN TEHRAN WERE SCENES OF PROTESTS TODAY AT NOON.

Students at the University of Tehran department of medicine gathered in protest in front of the university mosque and chanted anti-regime slogans, including "Don't call me a seditionist! You are the sedition, you tyrant!" "Be afraid, be afraid, we are all together," "Command in chief, resign, resign," "The IRGC commits crimes, leader supports it," "Shame, shame on the state TV and radio," "Death to oppressor, whether it be the Shah or the Leader," "1,500 is the death count for November," "Calls for justice from all this injustice," "Death to the principle of velayat-e faqih," "We did not sacrifice just to surrender and praise a murderous leader," "We will die, we will die, and reclaim Iran," and "political prisoners must be freed."

Iranian security forces in Tehran dispatched to crackdown on student protests.

January 14, 2020—As protests continued in many different Tehran universities on Tuesday, the Iranian regime dispatched large contingents of security forces to crack down on demonstrations. Protests began on Saturday after Iranian officials admitted, following a three-day delay, that security forces had shot down a civilian passenger plane flying from Tehran to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Women of Iran IMPACT New wave of protests January 2020.

Support Iranian women’s quest for freedom and equality.

US Senator Martha McSally supports Iran Protests:

Iranians are showing us what’s in their hearts: they are freedom-loving just like every God-created person, and they deserve freedom for themselves and their families. Our prayers are with them tonight.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020, marks the 62nd day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

Read more: Live - Iran Protests; Continue for Forth Consecutive Day

