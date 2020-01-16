Iran Protests: The Role of Iranian Women In Recent Student Protests

Iranian Women Have a Key Role in Iran Protests

Written by Hamideh Taati on 16 January 2020 .

January 16, 2020:

Leading Role of Iranian Women Reflected in the Mediahttps://t.co/8uvUtaCs7L pic.twitter.com/66sbc3G1Le — NCRI Women's Committee (@womenncri) January 16, 2020

Activities of the MEK's Resistance Units in Iran. 2019 - 2020

An interesting video about the #MEK resistance units &the #Iranian dictatorship's efforts to try to undermine MEK's activities during recent #IranProtests, while revealing its fear of MEK.

Activities of the #MEK's Resistance Units in #Iran. 2019 - 2020 https://t.co/Ef6Lks4pPD — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 16, 2020

January 15- Dutch Iranian communities and supporters of the NCRI and MEK/PMOI gathered in Amsterdam.

Update on Iran Protests:

January 16 - Sanandaj, western Iran - Protesters at the funeral of airplane crash victims are shouting, "Khamenei is a murderer, his rule is obsolete."

January 16 - Sanandaj, western #Iran

Protesters at the funeral of airplane crash victims are shouting, "Khamenei is a murderer, his rule is obsolete."#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/mcG2StRy3Y — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 16, 2020

January 16 - Sanandaj, western Iran - Funeral of airplane crash victims turns into anti-regime protests.

Demonstrators are chanting, "Death to terrorist," referring to the terrorist-designated Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

January 16 - Sanandaj, western #Iran

Funeral of airplane crash victims turns into anti-regime protests. Demonstrators are chanting, "Death to terrorist," referring to the terrorist-designated Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/139Dyn4f07 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 16, 2020

January 16 - Sanandaj, western Iran - During the funeral of airplane crash victims, protesters are chanting, "Death to tyrants, be it the Shah or the Leader," signaling that they want neither the overthrown monarchy nor the mullahs.

January 16 - Sanandaj, western #Iran

During the funeral of airplane crash victims, protesters are chanting, "Death to tyrants, be it the Shah or the Leader," signaling that they want neither the overthrown monarchy nor the mullahs.#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/3nbJdnR9Nm — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 16, 2020

January 16 - Sanandaj, western Iran - Funeral of Dr. Arvin Moratab and Dr. Ayda Farzaneh (victims of airplane crash) turns into anti-regime protest. Demonstrators are chanting, "People didn't die for us to praise the murderous leader."

January 16 - Sanandaj, western #Iran

Funeral of Dr. Arvin Moratab & Dr. Ayda Farzaneh (victims of airplane crash) turns into anti-regime protest.

Demonstrators are chanting, "People didn't die for us to praise the murderous leader."#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/DhSZtr8fxA — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 16, 2020

Jan 16-Sanandaj Iran - People gathered at funeral of Iran Plane Shootdown victims chants:"Death to tyrant; Be it Shah or Leader(Khamenei)"

Crises pervade criminal corrupt Mullahs' leader and his regime have brought capacity to confront Iran Protests of oppressed people to its lowest point.

Jan 16-Sanandaj #Iran

People gathered at funeral of #IranPlaneShootdown victims chants:"Death to tyrant; Be it Shah or Leader(Khamenei)"

Crises pervade criminal corrupt Mullahs' leader &his regime have brought capacity 2 confront #IranProtests of oppressed pple 2 its lowest point pic.twitter.com/qgMgu25Oo6 — Dowlat Nowrouzi (@DowlatNowrouzi) January 16, 2020

Three brave rebellious girls tearing down a large poster of terror master Qassem Soleimani in Iran only hours after the state-orchestrated funeral circus ends.

They tear down both posters while working as a cohesive team. Indeed much hope for Free Iran 2020. Here is the 1st one.

Three brave rebellious girls tearing down a large poster of terror master Qassem Soleimani in Iran only hours after the state-orchestrated funeral circus ends. They tear down both posters while working as a cohesive team. Indeed much hope for #FreeIran2020. Here is the 1st one. pic.twitter.com/zlFMWQk1ok — Alireza Jafarzadeh (@A_Jafarzadeh) January 13, 2020

Women of Iran IMPACT New wave of protests January 2020 Support Iranian women’s quest for freedom and equality.

Women of Iran IMPACT New wave of protests January 2020



Support Iranian women’s quest for freedom and equality#IranProtests #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/D1ewYfCaa7 — NCRI Women's Committee (@womenncri) January 15, 2020

***

Thursday, January 16, 2020, marks the 63rd day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

