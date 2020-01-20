Iran Protests: Posting Messages, Posters of Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, Other Cities

Iran: Posting Messages, Posters of Massoud Rajavi in Tehran, Other Cities by MEK's Resistance Units

Written by Hamideh Taati on 20 January 2020 .

January 20, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

UPRISINGS WILL NOT BE EXTINGUISHED

On Saturday, January 18, 2020, on the eve of the Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison on January 20, 1979, Resistance Units posted his messages and posters in several parts of Tehran, including Borzorgrahan, Imam Ali, Niayesh and University expressways, Karaj, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Gorgan, Orumiyeh, Zanjan, Sari, Semnan, Sebzevar, Tabriz, Rasht, Ahvaz, and other cities.

Monday, January 20, 2020, marks the 67th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

