Iran Protests: Expanding Defiant Youth Activities in Tehran and Other Iranian Cities

Iran: Expanding Defiant Youth Activities in Tehran and Other Cities

Iran: Torching Large Poster of Soleimani on Tehran’s Niayesh Expressway.

Earlier this evening, Saturday, January 25, 2020, defiant youth set fire to a large poster of the criminal commander of the terrorist Qods Force, Qassem Soleimani, on Niayesh Expressway, north of the capital. So extensive were the flames that the regime had to deploy fire engines to extinguish the burning poster.

Also, earlier this morning, defiant youth torched pictures of the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the eliminated terror master Soleimani in different parts of Tehran and other Iranian cities, including, Karaj, Tabriz, Ardebil, Iranshahr, Neishabour, and Khoy.

Albania closes Iran regime espionage, terrorism training center, the Saadi Foundation, after expelling two Tehran Diplomat-Terrorists.

Following the expulsion of two diplomat-terrorists of the clerical regime from Albania, the country’s Minister of Education, Sports and Youth issued an order to immediately close the so-called Saadi Foundation of the Iranian regime in Albania.

Sunday, January 26, 2020, marks the 73rd day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

