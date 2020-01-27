Iran Protests: Detained Protesters Scalded With Boiling Hot Water

Brutal tortures by the Iranian regime applies to those arrested during the uprising

Written by Hamideh Taati on 27 January 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

January 27, 2020:

Update on Iran Protests:

According to the Iran Human Rights Monitor (Iran HRM), reports from Iran indicate that detained protesters are under severe torture in the notorious Fashafuyeh Prison in Tehran by IRGC intelligence agents. The detainees have been subjected to various kinds of abuse, including scalding with boiling hot water, severe beatings, and medical neglect.

According to Iran HRM Many of the detainees are held incommunicado, denied access to their families and lawyers. There were previous reports of rape, sexual violence and the intentional breaking of bones by IRGC intelligence agents in Fashafuyeh prison.

Though some of the detainees were released on bail, the fate of many of the detained protesters, is still unknown. The UN must dispatch a fact-finding mission to #Iran to visit the prisons. #Iran #FreeIran2020 #FreeAllProtesters #IranProtestshttps://t.co/FM9TkCSA30 pic.twitter.com/AvUUWEtxHF — IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) January 24, 2020

Economic grievances trigger protests in several Iranian cities.

Economic grievances trigger protests in several Iranian cities#Iran#IranProtestshttps://t.co/FWY0w4wR2b — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 26, 2020

MEK Resistance Units set fire to Qassem Soleimani's banners in Iran - Jan 25, 2020

MEK Resistance Units set fire to Qasem Soleimani's banners in Iran-981105-Jan 25 2020

***

Monday, January 27, 2020, marks the 74th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 724 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

Read more: Iran Protests: Expanding Defiant Youth Activities in Tehran and Other Iranian Cities

Print Email