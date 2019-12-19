U.S. Charges Indonesian Companies for Evading Sanctions on Iran’s Regime

U.S. Department of Justice: Indonesia Citizen and Three Indonesian Companies Charged With Violating U.S. Export Laws and Sanctions against Iran

Written by Mansoureh Galestan on 18 December 2019 .

The United States Department of Justice on Tuesday announced new charges against an Indonesian citizen and three Indonesian companies for violating U.S. export laws related to U.S. sanctions against Iran’s regime.

They were charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on December 10, 2019, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

The Justice Department described the defendants as, “Sunarko Kuntjoro, 68, a citizen of Indonesia, and three Indonesian-based companies, PT MS Aero Support (PTMS), PT Kandiyasa Energi Utama (PTKEU), and PT Antasena Kreasi (PTAK).”

According to the U.S Department of Justice: “The charges were announced by Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers, U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu for the District of Columbia, Special Agent in Charge Nasir Khan, U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement Washington Field Office, and Special Agent in Charge Nick Annan, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations San Diego.”

“An eight-count indictment returned today charges Kuntjoro and PTMS, PTKEU, and PTAK, with conspiracy to unlawfully export U.S.-origin goods and technology to Iran and to defraud the United States. Kuntjoro and PTMS also face charges for unlawful export and attempted export to an embargoed country, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and false statements.”

“As set forth in the indictment, the U.S.-origin goods were destined for an Iranian aviation business end user, Mahan Air, and the defendants conspired to make a financial profit for themselves and other conspirators, and to evade export regulations, prohibitions, and licensing requirements of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR), the Export Administration Regulations, and the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations (GTSR),” read the statement.

While referring to the previous U.S. sanctions against the Iranian regime’s airline Mahan Air the statement added: “The United States Department of Treasury designated Mahan Air as Specially Designated National and Blocked Person (SDN) under the GTSR on Oct. 12, 2011.”

“According to the indictment, between March 2011 and July 2018, Kuntjoro, the majority owner and President Director of PTMS, conspired with Mahan Air; Mustafa Oveici, an Iranian executive for Mahan Air; and others, including an American person and company,” the statement continued.

“Mahan Air was designated an SDN for providing financial, material and technological support to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. The United States Department of Commerce has placed Mahan on its Denied Parties List and Mustafa Oveici on the Entity List,” read the statement.

“The conspiracy involved transporting goods owned by Mahan through PTMS, PTKEU and PTAK to the United States for repair and re-export to Mahan in Iran and elsewhere. The conspirators caused the U.S.-origin goods to be exported from the United States without obtaining valid licenses from the United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control and the United States Department of Commerce,” the statement added.

Print Email