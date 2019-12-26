Iran: Messages and Pictures of Resistance’s Leaders in Tehran, Other Cities on 40th Day Memorial of Martyrs

On the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the protests the Resistance units distributed and posted messages and pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran and in cities: Karaj, Isfahan, Tabriz, Shahr-e Ray, and Amol.

Written by Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) on 26 December 2019 .

Uprising will continue until regime overthrow, no turning back

On December 26, on the 40th day memorial of the martyrs of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising, the MEK Resistance units distributed and posted messages and pictures of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran (Fat’h Expressway, Geisha and Marzdaran streets), and in several cities, including Karaj, Isfahan, Tabriz, Shahr-e Ray, and Amol.

The banners read, “Hail to the martyrs from Shahriar to Karaj, Sirjan, Behbahan, Shiraz, Marivan, Khorramshahr, Tehran, and other cities,” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs.” “I hail the proud martyrs of the Iranian people’s uprising,” “Hail to rebels for freedom, hail to Iran uprising for freedom,” and “Hail to the martyrs, the heroes of the Iranian people, who terrified the IRGC.”

These actions by the Resistance units were undertaken in circumstances where terrified of the commemorative events for the martyrs, the IRGC placed all of its heavily-armed forces on alert and stationed them in the streets and squares in the capital and other cities. The regime has canceled leaves for the IRGC and the regular army forces.

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

December 26, 2019

Tehran – Marzdaran Street

Message and Picture of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI

Tehran – Shahr-e Ray

