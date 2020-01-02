Day 49 of Iran Protests: 13 More Nobel Laureates Urge the UN Secretary-General to Support Iran Protests

13 more Nobel laureates joined a joint letter, previously written by 14 other Nobel laureates to the UN Secretary-General highlighting the Iranian regime’s crackdown on the Iran protests.

Written by Hamideh Taati on 02 January 2020 .

THE CONTENT OF THIS PAGE WILL BE UPDATED WITH THE LATEST NEWS OF THE IRAN PROTESTS.

Thursday, January 2, 2020, marks the 49th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests. 13 more Nobel laureates joined a joint letter, previously written by 14 other Nobel laureates to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighting the Iranian regime’s crackdown on the Iran protests.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 615 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 2 , 2020 :

Update on Iran Protests:

13 More Nobel Laureates Urge the UN Secretary-General to Support Iran Protests.

13 more Nobel laureates joined a joint letter, previously written by 14 other Nobel laureates to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighting the Iranian regime’s crackdown on the Iran protests.

They wrote: “We, the Nobel laureates signing this letter, seek to express our grave concerns over the recent deadly crackdown on anti-regime demonstrators in Iran and condemn the security forces’ use of lethal force against innocent people demanding their rights to be respected.”

Nobel laureates added:"In addition to our scientific obligations to advance science and improve human life we strongly believe that defending human rights across the globe is our duty. Therefore, we urgently request that the United Nations intervene immediately to prevent further atrocities by the Iranian regime against its own people and suggest that the UN membership meet as soon as possible to address this crisis and take steps to hold those responsible to account. Accordingly, we ask that the UN appoint a multinational fact-finding commission to visit Iran and conduct a detailed investigation of the situation and specially to obtain information on those killed, injured and arrested.

All of us who care must offer our full support and solidarity to the brave people of Iran. They deserve nothing less".

Read more: Day 48 of the Iran Protests for Regime Change

Print Email