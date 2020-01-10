Day 56 of Iran Protests: Khamenei Expresses Concern Over PMOI/MEK Role in the Nationwide Uprising

Day 56 of Iran Protests

Written by Hamideh Taati on 09 January 2020 .

Thursday, January 9, 2020, marks the 56th day since the beginning of the nationwide Iran protests.

Khamenei Expresses Concern Over PMOI/MEK Role in the Nationwide Uprising. In his speech, Khamenei again displayed his fear over the role the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) and Resistance units played in the nationwide uprising that swept 191 cities in Iran.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has identified 704 of the more than 1500 protesters killed by the regime so far.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has called on the United Nations to urgently send an international fact-finding mission to Iranian prisons to meet with the detainees.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE UPRISING:

Number of uprising cities: 191

Number of martyrs: At least 1500

Number of injured: More than 4,000

Number of detainees: More than 12,000

January 9, 2020:

MEK Resistance Units activities after Qassem Soleimani's death

January 06, 2020—In Ahvaz and Isfahan, Resistance Units posted banners of Maryam Rajavi stressing that the elimination of Qassem Soleimani has dealt an irreparable blow to the Iranian regime. In Sari, Karaj, Tehran and Isfahan, Resistance Unit members posted banners of Massoud Rajavi, calling for the continuation of the uprisings and the accountability of regime officials for their crimes. “In one word, the MEK’s goal is for the [Iranian] people to rule [their country].” In other cities, resistance units wrote graffiti on walls, calling for the overthrow of the regime. The Resistance Units also vowed in their messages and banners that they will continue the path of the martyrs of the November uprising. “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” wrote a Resistance Unit in Qeshm, an island in southern Iran.

MEK Resistance Units celebrate Qassem Soleimani's death installing Banners of Maryam Rajavi

January 7, 2020—While Iranian regime officials continue to mourn the death of former Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, members of “Resistance Units” and supporters of the Iranian opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) across the country are celebrating this event, which has been to the benefit of the Iranian people and the nations of the Middle East region.

NCRI Statements:

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), offered her condolences to the families of the passengers of the Ukrainian airliner shot down by the Iranian regime’s missiles and declared Friday as a day of mourning. Mrs. Rajavi added: Khamenei, enraged and demoralized over the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, cannot challenge the United States, but has free reins in shooting at the people of Iran in the air and on the ground and takes revenge on the Iranian people. He is now threatening the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) in Albania.

Time has come for liberating Iran from mullahs’ occupation; patriotic personnel must join the people

On January 7 and 8, 2020, Resistance units posted the banners and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Rasht, Qazvin, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Borazjan, and other cities.

Iran news in brief, January 9, 2020

Iran Regime Approves 200 Million Euro Budget Supplement for Terrorist Qods Force.

Iranian Opposition Leader Sends Condolences to Families of Airplane Crash Victims.

Young Man Publicly Flogged 74 Times in Central Iran.

Mohammad Mohaddessin, Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran wrote on twitter:

Khamenei again displayed his fear of the MEK and Resistance units, referring to the MEK in Albania and General James Jones’ visit to Ashraf-3. Several days before the uprising, in a small and sinister European country, an American joined some Iranians and planned the gasoline crisis.

Khamenei added, as soon as protesters came out, the enemy’s agents began to destroy, torch, kill, wreak war.This was a repeat of the planning they had done before

MARYAM RAJAVI PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE NCRI WROTE ON TWITTER:

The Iranian regime's meddling in the region is not from a position of strength but derives from the crises it faces and its fundamental weaknesses.

Update on Iran Protests:

Khamenei Expresses Concern Over PMOI/MEK Role in the Nationwide Uprising. In his speech, Khamenei again displayed his fear over the role the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) and Resistance units played in the nationwide uprising that swept 191 cities in Iran.

Leading Britain's Conversation LBC interview with Hossein Abedini, National Council of Resistance of Iran- Foreign Affairs Committee, Victim of Terrorism:

This is the remarkable story of a man who survived an assassination attempt by the forces of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

